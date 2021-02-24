CHATEAUGAY – Roughly 50 students, parents and coaches assembled at the intersection of Main and River Street in Chateaugay to protest the school board’s decision to wave winter high-risk sports.
The Chateaugay Board of Education voted, 5-2 Monday night.
“I think the decision was not right,” Chateaugay junior Adrienne Secore said. “There are a lot of us out here suffering, basketball is our passion. It’s the thing that makes us happy. I think there are many kids suffering because we’re not playing.”
Basketball is the sole high-risk winter sport offered at Chateaugay. Players from the boys and girls teams lined the sidewalks holding multicolored signs, with several messages written across them, ranging from “Let Us Play!” and “WE NEED THIS,” to “MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS” and “FAMILY.”
“We’re not just a team, we’re a family. That goes for all of us, boys basketball, girls basketball – any sport here,” Emma Carlisto said.
St. Regis Falls voted unanimously to move forward with high-risk winter sports Tuesday. Brushton-Moira also approved, but both schools are still pending approval from the Department of Health after being in remote learning periods.
Franklin Academy and Salmon River began practices for basketball and hockey Monday after the school districts gained Department of Health approval.
Chateaugay remains the sole northern Franklin County team to not participate in winter high-risk sports.
“I think people really don’t realize how it affects our lives, and these changes have affected our lives. At some point, we’re going to have to start doing things and going back to normal,” Chateaugay junior Ali Johnston said. “I think they should just get it over with. The cases are going up, but what are we going to do? People are getting vaccines and things are changing.”
“I believe the decision the board made is not the right one for our community or kids. Basketball is most of our lives, that’s the reason we like going to school – having fun. It’s what we look forward to most of the time,” Chateaugay freshman Peter Reynolds said.
“We followed all the rules they gave us, even the little stuff we did inside our own school,” Reynolds said. “Six guys in a gym, one to a hoop – we followed all the rules. (We) had our masks on, social distanced, and at the end of the day, it’s our choice to do this. All we want is a chance.”
High-risk winter sports in Section 10 are slated to begin March 1.
