Cards suffer 20-7 setback to Oneonta

PLATTSBURGH — There's definitely some adversity for the Plattsburgh State women's lacrosse team right now, but the Cardinals are trying to push through.
Plattsburgh (0-4, 0-4) suffered a 20-7 loss Saturday to Oneonta (4-2, 4-2) in SUNYAC women's lacrosse, as the Cardinals continue to try and find a rhythm amid some injuries and a lack of practice time due to COVID complications that forced Plattsburgh into quarantine for a large portion of the preseason.
"At this point, we are just really trying to keep a positive attitude," Cardinals coach Julie Decker said. "We have been dealt a tough hand compared to what some of the other teams in our conference have been through this season."
Plattsburgh already had a couple players out to start against the Red Dragons and then suffered a few more injuries during the course of play.
"We are beat up a bit," Decker said. "Going from game to game to game, the time we have to recover physically and mentally is very limited. We are trying to do the best we can with what we have got and piece things together."
Oneonta received balanced scoring thanks to four goals from Megan Foiles and three apiece by Rachel Morris, Tessa Hughes and Christen Patalano.
Caroline Noia put two in the back of the net for the Cardinals, and Frankie Porcaro, Lindsay Guzzetta, Katie Kallamni, Jordan Kowalski and Rhiannon Morgenroth scored once.
Plattsburgh never could get quite settled in on offense and capitalize on various opportunities against the Red Dragons' defense that was anchored by Jennifer Tumino's 10 saves.
"Offensively, we were getting a lot of really good looks," Decker said. "There are times where we are just not connecting on those looks. They are open and there, and we are unafraid to make those feeds, but sometimes we are just having a tough time handling it."
Some missed opportunities led to Oneonta coming up with ground balls and taking it back down the field, forcing the Cardinals to play more defense than they would like to be.
Plattsburgh's Johanna Malone (4) and Alexa Cassidy (2) combined for six saves for a Cardinal defense that was able to settle in at times but also had some struggles in transition.
"There were some times in the first half where they were just able to run it down the middle of the field without us even getting a body on them in transition," Decker said.
"That was an adjustment we talked about at halftime and being able to slow them down and being more physical. It's tough because from game to game, it's been a little different with the way the officials have been calling the physicality of the game, so it's sort of tough for us to gain an understanding of how physical we can be on any given day."
The Red Dragons were able to control much of the momentum throughout, and every time Plattsburgh tried to creep back in, Oneonta had the answer.
Noia cut the Cardinals' deficit to 3-1 with 23:40 to go in the first half, but the Red Dragons answered with two markers.
Plattsburgh then trailed 5-2 after Kallamni scored with 20:54 to go, but Oneonta scored three more times.
Porcaro, the Red Dragons' Ana Stiso, and Kowalski exchanged goals, which brought the game to 9-4 near the midway mark of the first half, but that's as close as the Cardinals got.
Oneonta scored seven unanswered times and held Plattsburgh scoreless for a bit more than 18 minutes straight after the Cardinals got to within five.
"In the first half especially, if we had been able to go on a little bit more of a run and gain some more momentum, the energy would have shifted in our favor more," Decker said. "Just being able to string a couple goals together and go on a run is huge, and we were not able to do that today. That would have been a huge shift in our energy and momentum."
Plattsburgh will look to regroup as its SUNYAC schedule continues with a trip to New Paltz for a contest at 4 p.m. Monday against the Hawks.
"Our team is so resilient and so strong with everything we have been through," Decker said. "The fight they show for a full 60 minutes is great. We never back down and are always giving it our all. I am really proud of the effort we continue to put in. It's tough and not an easy thing to do, but we keep bringing it."
—
Oneonta 20, Plattsburgh State 7
Oneonta 13 7 — 20
Plattsburgh 4 3 — 7
Scoring
ONE- Sheridan 1-0, Morris 3-0, Patalano 3-1, Foiles 4-1, Avazis 1-4, Hughes 3-0, Marx 1-0, Jackowski 1-0, McCloe 2-0, Stiso 1-0, Buckley 0-1, Vazquez 0-1.
PSU- Porcaro 1-0, Caoili 0-1, Fitzgerald 0-1, Guzzetta 1-0, Kallamni 1-1, Kowalski 1-0, Noia 2-1, Morgenroth 1-0.
Saves- Tumino, ONE, 10-17; Malone (PSU) 4-17, Cassidy (PSU) 2-9, 6-26.
Draw controls- Plattsburgh State, 17-12.
Ground balls- Oneonta, 20-10
Shots- Oneonta, 35-24.
