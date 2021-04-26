Cards split with Cortland, remain in playoff picture

PLATTSBURGH — This year’s condensed season is winding down for Plattsburgh State, which remains in the middle of the SUNYAC East Region’s standings after splitting a doubleheader with top-seeded Cortland, Saturday, winning 8-7 and losing 9-1.
The Cardinals’ (6-6, 7-7) found themselves in a similar spot they’ve been in all season in the first game against Cortland (9-3, 12-6) — down early, with Cortland running up the score in the first two innings with a 6-0 lead off nine hits.
But Plattsburgh head coach Sam Van Dorn said she’s found confidence in her team digging itself out from early-game holes this year. Entering the doubleheader against Cortland, three of the Cardinals’ six wins were comebacks with Plattsburgh being down by at least three runs after two innings. Cortland would be its fourth of seven.
“You can see we have a lot of grit,” Van Dorn said. “That kind of happens a lot; we get down early in the game, but we do fight back and keep the energy up.”
Plattsburgh struggled to keep that same energy in the second game, where Cortland was able to score nine runs off 13 hits. The Cardinals couldn’t keep up, scoring just one run.
The Cardinals’ attention is now focused on their last two games of the regular season against SUNY New Paltz (2-8, 2-8) on Wednesday.
Those last two games will be must-wins for Plattsburgh, which is one game behind second-seeded SUNY Oneonta (7-5, 9-5) in the conference standings. The Cardinals’ last games were originally scheduled for SUNY Potsdam but were canceled because of COVID-19 safety precautions.
Despite the disparity in record, Van Dorn said her team will treat New Paltz like any other team this season.
“We go out each game with the same fire,” she said. “Trying to play each team the same is something we strive for.”
—
GAME 1
PLATTSBURGH STATE 8
CORTLAND 7
Saturday’s games against Cortland was the second time Van Dorn competed against her alma mater, where she pitched 25 games, recorded one no-hitter and earned several awards between 2014 and 2019, as a head coach.
She said it’s been a surreal experience to get that opportunity.
“It was definitely crazy,” she said. “We know a lot of their players. We know their coaches, so it’s definitely weird to play against them.”
Van Dorn’s second chance to compete against Cortland this season didn’t go off to a great start in the first game.
A series of five back-to-back singles led to three Cortland baserunners reaching home plate in the first inning. The scoring continued in the second with a pair of doubles and singles pouring on the Cardinals to leave them trailing 6-0 after two innings.
Plattsburgh was able to respond with four runs in the fifth inning, where the Cardinals were able to record five hits.
Cortland was able to score another run of its own in the seventh and final inning to extend its lead 7-4. But sophomore Alexa Murray doubled down the left field line, leading to two Plattsburgh runners to score, giving the Cardinals the win 8-7.
GAME 2
PLATTSBURGH STATE 1
CORTLAND 9
Cortland was quick to score again in the second game with two runs scored in the first inning. Cortland was able to get six unanswered runs after four innings before Plattsburgh was able to score its one run of the game off a single to center field from sophomore Kelsy Waite.
Cortland kept the door closed for the Cardinals with three more runs in the final two innings, giving Plattsburgh its seventh loss of the season.
“Their pitching was really good,” Van Dorn said. “I think we just didn’t have the timely hits in the big innings.”
Van Dorn is now focused on getting to the conference tournament as a first-year head coach.
“It would be great,” Van Dorn said if her team makes the tournament. “I think it would be awesome to do something that a lot of people wouldn’t expect.”
—
GAME 1
Plattsburgh State 8, Cortland 7
Cortland 330 000 1 — 7 15 2
PSU 000 040 4 — 8 17 3
Weeden, Milazzo (5) and Cuttita. Golino, Maggiacomo (6) and Torres. WP – Maggiacomo. LP – Milazzo. 2B – O’Gorman(C), Cuttita (C), Caputo (C), Murray (P) Spadinger (P) 2, Golino (P), Torres (P).
GAME 2
Clarkson 9, Plattsburgh State 1 (6 Inn.)
Clarkson 210 321 — 9 13 0
PSU 000 100 — 1 5 3
Kane and Cuttita. Maggiacomo and Diller. WP – Kane LP – Maggiacomo. 2B — O’Gorman(C), Cuttita (C), Miller (C).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.