PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – The Plattsburgh State softball team opened its 2021 season by sweeping a home doubleheader with Potsdam on Tuesday. The Cardinals won game one, 12-8, and game two, 9-8 in five innings, at Cardinal Park. In addition, Plattsburgh State's first-year head coach Sam Van Dorn earned her first wins as a collegiate head coach.
Game 1
Plattsburgh State 12
Potsdam 8
The Cardinals overcame an early 5-0 deficit to win, 12-8, in the Cardinals' opening game of the season. In addition, Van Dorn earned her first collegiate coaching victory.
Plattsburgh State fell behind early as Potsdam struck for three runs in the first inning and two more in the second frame. Catcher Hailey LaGiudice capped off the Bears' quick start with a sacrifice fly to right field in the second inning to put Potsdam in front, 5-0.
However, Plattsburgh State answered back with four runs in the third inning, including a two-run double off the bat of senior shortstop Alexandra Clifford. The Cardinals then added on two more runs in the fourth inning on an RBI double down the left-field line by sophomore first baseman Rebecca Diller and an RBI single by sophomore pitcher/designated player Julia Golino as Plattsburgh State took a 6-5 lead.
Potsdam would retake the lead, 8-6, with three runs in the fifth inning as the Bears capitalized on Plattsburgh State defensive miscues.
The Cardinals bounced back and scored the final six runs of the game (all coming in the sixth inning) to claim the 12-8 victory. Senior second baseman Bella Spadinger tallied an RBI double, Clifford hit her first home run as a Cardinal as the ball bounced off the top of the fence in left field, and sophomore right fielder Alexa Murray recorded an RBI triple.
Golino started in the circle for Plattsburgh State – allowing eight runs (six earned) over five innings – but did not factor into the decision. Sophomore Kristina Maggiacomo earned her first career victory as she pitched two scoreless innings in relief.
Northern Adirondack alumnus Anna Brown was the starting pitcher for the Bears and allowed six runs (five earned) over three innings pitched. Megan Fish (0-1) surrendered six runs (all earned) in three innings in relief of Brown.
Game 2
Plattsburgh State 9
Potsdam 8 (5 Inn.)
Plattsburgh State once again overcame a 5-0 deficit to defeat the Bears, 9-8 in five innings, in game two. After Plattsburgh State took the lead in the fifth inning, the game was made final due to darkness.
The Bears took a 5-0 lead in the first two innings, including a three-run double off the bat of Morgan Brown in the first inning.
Plattsburgh State fought back and scored two runs in both the second and third innings, and a single run in the fourth to tie the game at 5-5. First-year third-baseman Kaitlin Smith had a two-run single in the second inning and designated player Julia Golino notched a two-run double to left field in the third inning.
After Potsdam added two runs in the fourth innings to retake the lead, 7-5, sophomore center fielder Kristen Langdon garnered an RBI triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of sophomore catcher Rebecca Diller to tie the game at 7-7.
The Bears retook the lead, 8-7, on a single by designated player Sydney Miller in the top of the fifth, which set the stage for a dramatic victory for the Cardinals in the bottom of the inning.
As daylight was fading, senior shortstop Alexandra Clifford tied the game with a double to center field and Kelsy Waite gave the Cardinals a 9-8 victory with a single up the middle that scored Clifford from second base. The game was made final after Waite's RBI single.
Sophomore Kristina Maggiacomo improved to 2-0 on the day and the season as she pitched a complete game for Plattsburgh State. Maggiacomo was charged with eight runs (three earned), struck out six and walked one.
Makiah Ramsdell started in the circle for the Bears and surrendered five runs (three earned) with three strikeouts and one walk over three innings. Anna Brown (0-1) allowed four runs in 1 1/3 innings.
—
Game 1
Plattsburgh State 12, Potsdam 8
Potsdam 320 030 0 — 8 8 2
Plattsburgh 004 206 X — 12 15 5
Brown, Fish (4) and LaGiudice. Golino, Maggiacomo (6) and Torres. WP- Maggiacomo. LP- Fish. 2B- Brandt (POT), Diller (PSU), Spadinger (PSU), Murray (PSU). 3B- Murray (PSU). HR- Clifford (PSU).
Game 2
Plattsburgh State 9, Potsdam 8 (5 inn.)
Potsdam 320 21 — 8 10 2
Plattsburgh 023 22 — 9 9 4
Ramsdell, Brown (4) and LaGiudice. Maggiacomo and Diller. WP- Maggiacomo. LP- Brown. 2B- Brown (POT) 2, Miller (POT), Golino (PSU), Clifford (PSU). 3B- Langdon (PSU).
