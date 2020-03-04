Cards' season comes to close

OWSEGO — The Oswego State men's hockey team was highly ranked in Division III to open the 2019-20 season.
The Lakers, who struggled for a stretch midway through the season, looked like a highly-ranked team Tuesday night.
Second-seeded Oswego broke loose for three goals in the second period and skated to a 4-1 victory over fifth-seeded Plattsburgh State in the State University of New York Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.
The win sends the Lakers (16-9-1) into Saturday's clash with top-seeded Geneseo for the conference tournament title. The Cardinals, meanwhile, close our their season at 10-14-3.
Travis Boughman gave Oswego the lead for good with just 1:33 gone in the contest.
But, the Cardinals held off the Lakers for the remainder of the first period and had a golden opportunity to tie it early in the second on a power play. Oswego goalie Steven Kozikoski, however, made a brilliant glove save from close in to keep it, 1-0.
"They scored 1:33 into the game and that put us on our heels right away," Plattsburgh State coach Steve Moffat said. "But, I thought we responded well, and it was a pretty even first period.
"We just didn't get enough pucks to the net or traffic in front, and I felt we passed up some chances."
The Lakers then took control when Boughman tallied a power-play goal at 5:17 and Joey Scorpico an even-strength marker at 7:28 to make it 3-0.
"We had good looks on our power play all night," Moffat said. "If we score early in the second, maybe it's a different game.
"(Adam) Tretowicz got rammed into the boards, and we felt there was a missed call on the play. We would have had a five-on-three skating advantage at the time. I felt that was a turning point in the game."
The Cardinals' chances were pretty much dashed when Josh Zizek scored with just 23 seconds left in the second to give Oswego a four-goal advantage.
"They had some nice finishes in the game, and it became difficult for us when it got to 3-0," Moffat said. "And, it really made it difficult when they made it 4-0 late in the period."
To Plattsburgh State's credit, the Cardinals kept plugging away and got on the scoreboard at 8:22 of the third on Anthony Pizzo's power-play goal.
But, that would be it for the scoring.
Kozikoski stopped 21 of 22 shots in the Oswego nets and Jimmy Poreda finished with 22 saves on 26 shots for Plattsburgh State.
"Oswego is a good team, they had something like 14 seniors out there (Tuesday)," Moffat said. "They capitalized on their chances, and we didn't capitalize on ours.
"But, our team has worked hard since Oct. 15 when we started. And, they played hard (Tuesday). That's a testament to the leadership on the team."
—
Oswego State 4, Plattsburgh State 1
Plattsburgh State 0 0 1 — 1
Oswego State 1 3 0 — 4
First period- 1, Osw, Boughman (Zizek, Gillespie), 1:33.
Second period- 2, Osw, Boughman ppg (Zizek, Gillespie), 5:17.3, Osw, Scorpio (Brown), 7:28. 4, Osw, Zizek (Gillespie), 19:37.
Third period- 5, PSU, Pizzo ppg (Kile, DiFelice), 8:22.
Shots on goal
Plattsburgh State 6 5 11 — 22
Oswego State 9 10 7 — 26
Goalies (shots/saves)- Poreda, PSU (26-22). Kozikoski, Osw (22-21).
