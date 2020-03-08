Cards rally for much-needed win

FARMINGDALE — Just when you think you've seen it all, think again.
The Plattsburgh State baseball team, shut out for the first 12 innings of Sunday's non-conference doubleheader at Farmingdale State, erupted for nine runs in the top of the sixth inning of the second game and held on for a 9-6 victory.
The Rams (3-1) won the first game, 5-0.
Farmingdale pushed across three runs in the bottom of the fifth in Game 2 for a 5-0 lead and appeared headed for a sweep.
The Cardinals (1-4), however, picked themselves up and pushed across nine runs in the following inning on a bases-loaded hit batsman, a bases-loaded walk, another bases-loaded hit batsman, Jake Hutton's RBI single, Kaden Kowalowski's RBI single and a huge three-run double by Christian Ott.
"The guys have been pressing to get that first win," Plattsburgh State head coach Kris Doorey said. "We played two real good teams down here this weekend who have received national recognition.
"We didn't get the big hit all day until the sixth inning. Things then started to click for us, and we were able to take advantage of some hit batsmen and walks, in addition to getting some key hits. We were able to put some pressure on the other team for a change.
"Even in the first game, we had our chances. We left nine runners on base. But, it was good to get a win (Sunday), and we have definitely improved in a week's time."
Peter Gregory pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the sixth, allowing one run, and picked up the save in relief of starter Alec Fauvell, who got the win.
"Alec competed hard on the mound for us in the second game, and Matt didn't pitched that badly in the first game," Doorey said. "Peter battled to get out of the sixth inning of the second game, and then had a quiet seventh.
"And, we had some freshmen step up for us.
"It's going to be a much better ride home."
Ott finished with three hits and three RBI, while Kowalowski added two hits and a RBI for the Cardinals.
The Rams lost despite six extra-base hits, including a home run.
In Game 1, Matt Triola went the distance in taking the loss for Plattsburgh State. He surrendered 10 hits, but battled and four of the five runs off him were unearned.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals were unable to do much offensively, with five players finishing with a hit each.
—
Farmingdale State 5, Plattsburgh State 0
Plattsburgh State 000 000 0 — 0 5 2
Farmingdale State 041 000 x — 5 10 1
Triola and Hutton, Maag (5). Puccio, Loft (6) and Amandola. WP- Puccio. LP- Triola. Sv- Loft. 2B- DePalma (FS).
Plattsburgh State 9, Farmingdale 6
Plattsburgh State 000 009 0 — 9 9 1
Farmingdale State 020 031 0 — 6 9 3
Fauvell, Gregory (6) and Ycaza, Hutton (5). Clancy, Rooney (2), Messina (6), Cosgrove (6), Esperon (6) and Amandola, DePalma (7). WP- Fauvell. LP- Messina. Sv- Gregory. 2B- Kowalowski (PSU), Ott (PSU), Toscano (FS) 2, Tardino (FS), Napolitan (FS). 3B- Napolitan (FS). HR- Toscano (FS).
SATURDAY
THE COLLEGE OF NEW JERSEY 8
PLATTSBURGH STATE 2
EWING, N.J. — Stranded runners early in the game hurt the Cardinals against a team that finished 33-11 last year and went to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Plattsburgh State left a runner at third in the first inning, on second and third in the second, the bases loaded in the fourth, and first and third in the seventh.
"We have to work at getting runs home," Doorey said. "It's early, but we have to be better at the plate. We did hit the ball hard at times, but didn't get many breaks.
"Our overall effort, however, was better."
Erik Matz and Steve Messerschmitt paced the Cardinals with two hits apiece, with Matz getting a double.
Chase Blazak, the first of five Plattsburgh State pitchers, took the loss.
"We were able to get more freshmen in the game (Saturday), and we're trying to get guys up to the speed of the game," Doorey said.
"Chase threw the ball better (Saturday), and Erik Matz swung the bat well."
—
The College of New Jersey 8, Plattsburgh State 2
Plattsburgh State 000 100 010 — 2 6 2
The College of New Jersey 210 030 20x — 8 11 1
Blazak, Ghiloni (5), Mounkhall (6), Steinberg (7), Ott (8) and Ycaza. Volpe, Stec (8) and Cardona, Reeder (9). WP- Volpe. LP- Blazak. 2B- Matz (PSU), Persichetti (CNJ), Epstein (CNJ), Cardona (CNJ).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.