Cards have rough start but optimistic for SUNYAC opener

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State baseball team had a tough day on Saturday.
The Cardinals opened their 2021 season by dropping both ends of a non-conference doubleheader to St. Lawrence University, 9-1 and 13-2, at Chip Cummings Field.
All was not lost, however.
Plattsburgh State was able to get out on the field, shake some of the rust off and hopefully get better prepared for today's State University of New York Athletic Conference opener at Oneonta.
The twinbill begins at 1 p.m. and the Red Dragons (5-1) have already played six non-conference home games. So getting two games in, no matter the scores, was much needed for the Cardinals.
“Obviously not the result we wished for,” Plattsburgh State coach Kris Doorey said. “But we got our first opportunity to gauge where we are at.
“I am confident we will better on Tuesday.”
The opener was very competitive for five innings. Despite missing out on some early scoring chances, the Cardinals still held a 1-0 lead.
Plattsburgh State starting pitcher Chase Blazak was a big reason for that as he tossed four scoreless innings, allowing three hits, walking one and striking out four.
“I thought our conference arms threw the ball well,” Doorey said. “Chase, Matt (Triola), Peter (Gregory) and Lucas (Rodriquez) looked good.
“If we didn't have conference games on Tuesday, Chase would have just kept going.”
But when Andrew Circelli drilled a grand slam to left field in the sixth, it gave St. Lawrence a 4-1 lead and the Saints continued to build on their advantage the rest of the way.
Stephen Bryant and Aaron Roman paced the Cardinals' offense with two hits each.
“Offensively, we struggled in the first game with runners in scoring position early and instead of being able to tack on runs, we didn't have quality at bats,” Doorey said.
St. Lawrence then jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning of the second contest and put the game well out of reach with six in the sixth.
Steve Messerschmitt accounted for two of the Cardinals' six hits with a double and single.
“The guys who came out of the bullpen for us struggled with their command,” Doorey said. “When you walk guys, it leads to crooked numbers.
“Our outfield defense was much to be desired, but that comes with seeing live balls off the bat.”
The sweep improved the Saints' overall record to 2-3.
—
Game 1
St. Lawrence 9, Plattsburgh State 1
St. Lawrence 000 004 113 — 9 12 3
Plattsburgh State 001 000 000 — 1 7 1
Sylvia, Morrissey (5), Watson (8), Carson (9) and Forgione, Rodriquez (8). Blazak, Triola (5), Gregory (7), Mounkhall (9), Ghiloni (9) and Hutton. WP- Morrissey. LP- Triola. 2B- Frederico (SLU), Cronin (SLU), Forgione (SLU), Killian (SLU), Roman (PSU), Matz (PSU). HR- Circelli (SLU).
—
Game 2
St. Lawrence 13, Plattsburgh State 2
St. Lawrence 300 136 0 — 13 16 0
Plattsburgh State 010 001 0 — 2 6 0
Matthews, Parker (5), Baldwin (6), Perras (7) and Forgione, Rodriquez (6). Rodriquez, Grant (3), Scardino (4), Nista (5), Agan (6), Steinberg (7) and Espinal, Hutton (6). WP- Matthews. LP- Rodriquez. 2B- Cronin (SLU), Circelli (SLU), Comerford (SLU), Messerschmitt (PSU).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.