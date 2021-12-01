PLATTSBURGH – The Plattsburgh State women's basketball team fell just short of victory in its SUNYAC opener, dropping a 67-63 decision to Potsdam on Tuesday evening at Memorial Hall.
The Cardinals erased a six-point deficit by going on a 7-0 tear midway through the fourth quarter, and a layup by Mya Smith with 4:18 to go in regulation gave Plattsburgh a 60-59 advantage.
The Bears netted five unanswered points to build a four-point edge, and after Payton Couture pulled the Cardinals within 64-62 with a made jumper with 47 seconds left, Smith knocked down one of two free throws with eight seconds left to make it a one-point game.
Plattsburgh fouled on the ensuing possession, and the Bears missed the first before making the second, opening up an opportunity for the Cardinals to tie the game with six seconds left on the clock. A turnover ultimately put the game on ice, as Potsdam's sophomore guard Caroline LaFountain buried a pair of free throws on the Bears' next possession.
THE GAME
Potsdam jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the opening 3:16 of the game, but an 11-2 Cardinal tear that was capped off by a made free throw by Misa Dowdell with 39 seconds left in the first half gave Plattsburgh State a 19-17 edge through 10 minutes of play.
The two teams stayed within a possession of each other in the second quarter, with the Cardinals' high-water mark coming when they took a pair of two-point leads, with Dowdell putting Plattsburgh up 25-23 with 5:28 left and junior guard Kanesha Strider burying a layup to give the Cardinals a 29-27 cushion with 3:41 remaining. Potsdam ended the half on a 7-3 run to post a 34-32 lead at the intermission.
The Bears netted seven unanswered points to begin the third quarter, and junior forward Alyson Crosby gave the visitors a nine-point advantage (41-32). A pair of 3-pointers by Smith whittled the deficit to three, but Potsdam took control down the stretch in the third, leading by as many as 11 points. Plattsburgh State trailed, 53-44, heading into the fourth.
While Potsdam's Mandy Barnell scored the first basket of the fourth quarter, the Cardinals scored five of the next six points to cut the gap to single digits. Brinley Inglee punctuated the run with a 3-pointer to pull the home team within 56-49.
Plattsburgh shot 44.1 percent from the floor and finished with a 41-39 edge in rebounds. Potsdam was 33.8 percent from the field but won the game at the free-throw line, shooting 72.4 percent.
Smith led the Cardinal attack with a career-high 20 points, while Dowdell posted career highs in points (14), rebounds (12) and blocks (4) to provide production in the post. Kayla Doody dished out five assists to keep the offense running and added two steals.
For Potsdam, Madison McCormick and LaFountain tallied 18 and 11 points, respectively, while Crosby nearly had a double-double with eight points and nine rebounds.
Plattsburgh falls to 3-3 overall (0-1 SUNYAC) with the loss and next hosts Oneonta on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Potsdam 67, Plattsburgh State 63
Potsdam (67)
McCormick 8-1-18, LaFountain 2-6-11, Hunter 2-5-9, Crosby 3-2-8, Barner 0-0-0, Howard 5-2-12, Barnell 1-5-7, Bradford 1-0-2.
Plattsburgh State (63)
Smith 7-3-20, Dowdell 6-1-14, Couture 4-0-8, Doody 3-0-6, Campbell 0-0-0, Inglee 3-1-9, Degnan 2-0-4, Strider 1-0-2, Ruberto 0-0-0.
Halftime- SUNY Potsdam, 17-13.
3-point goals- Plattsburgh State (6) Smith 3, Dowdell, Inglee 2. SUNY Potsdam (2) McCormick, LaFountain.
