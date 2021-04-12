Cards' bats wake up in New Paltz

NEW PALTZ — The Plattsburgh State baseball team wasn't about to let this one slip away.
The Cardinals, after dropping a 7-3 decision in their opening game of a SUNYAC doubleheader at New Paltz on Saturday, banged out 18 hits in pulling away to a 15-4 victory in the second contest.
It marked the first win of the season for the Cardinals (1-5, 1-3) and was a much-needed one,
“Getting that first win is sometimes the toughest,” Plattsburgh State coach Kris Doorey said. “Now everyone can take a deep breath. This puts us back in the hunt.”
Plattsburgh State had two big innings in the second game, a seven-run fourth and a six-run seventh.
The Cardinals held a 2-0 lead after one, but the Hawks (3-3, 1-3) got one run back in the second and added two in the third to rally into a 3-2 advantage. It could have been worse, however.
Plattsburgh State reliever Matt Triola, who ended up getting the win, allowed two baserunners when he took over in the third after starter Chris Santic ran into trouble. But Triola was able to induce a big double play to avoid further problems.
“That was a huge turning point, for sure,” Doorey said. “We were able to get out of the inning with a 4-6-3 double play, and everyone was pumped up.”
The Cardinals then erupted for seven runs in the fourth inning for a 9-3 edge. The key hits were a three-run double by Stephen Bryant and a two-run single by Conner Gonzalski.
New Paltz hurt itself with a couple of errors early in the inning.
“We've dealt with walks, hit batters and errors in our first five games,” Doorey said. “In this game, we were able to get the breaks in this game and took advantage.”
The Cardinals then poured it on in the seventh with six more runs, capped by a three-run homer by Erik Matz.
“We got contributions from a lot of people in the second game,” Doorey said. “We swung the bats well and were more relaxed.”
The biggest offensive contributors were Kaden Kowalowski with four hits and two runs, Bryant three hits, two runs and three RBI, Zachary Stone two hits, two runs and RBI, Aaron Roman two hits, two runs and three RBI, Steve Messerschmitt two hits, Gonzalski a hit and three RBI, Matz two runs, a hit and four RBI, and Jake Hutton two hits.
In the first game, the difference was the fourth inning when New Paltz pushed across five runs in the nine-inning contest.
Plattsburgh State starter Chase Blazak battled and went 7.2 innings in taking the loss.
“Chase threw the ball well and competed,” Doorey said. “They had the one inning where they scored five runs and had a three-run double.”
The Cardinals did cut their deficit to 6-3 in the eighth when Stone doubled in two runs.
Bryant, who is off to an outstanding start to the season, added two hits and a RBI in the game.
“We struggled offensively in the first game with too many strikeouts,” Doorey said. “But we did battle at the end, and I think that had some carryover into the second game.”
The Cardinals are off until Sunday when they host New Paltz in a twinbill. The Hawks, meanwhile, play six conference games this week.
Game 1
New Paltz 7, Plattsburgh State 3
Plattsburgh State 000 010 020 — 3 5 1
New Paltz 100 500 01x — 7 11 0
Blazak, Strysko (8), Rodriquez (8) and Kowalowski. Moeller, Polestino (9) and J. Harvey. WP- Moeller. LP- Blazak. 2B- Stone (PSU), Stalzer (NP), N. Harvey (NP), Laurelli (NP).
Game 2
Plattsburgh State 15, New Paltz 4
Plattsbugh State 200 700 6 — 15 18 2
New Paltz 012 100 0 — 4 6 2
Santic, Triola (3), Veit (7) and Hutton, Espinal (9). N. Harvey, Trink (4), Zangara (5), Wagner (7) and J. Harvey. WP- Triola. LP- N. Harvey. 2B- Bryant (PSU), Ortiz (NP), Gerahty (NP), McCarrick (NP). HR- Matz (PSU).
