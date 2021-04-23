Cards almost pull off upset in Cortland

CORTLAND — The Plattsburgh State baseball team was that close to handing SUNYAC power Cortland State its first conference loss of the season on Friday.
The Cardinals, however, couldn't close the deal.
Ben Rhodes' one-out RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Red Dragons (17-3, 8-0) a walk-off 3-2 victory.
Plattsburgh State (3-9, 2-6) was trying to bounce back from an 18-4 setback in the first game when Cortland scored 12 runs in the first inning.
The Red Dragons' win in the nightcap overshadowed an outstanding pitching performance by the Cardinals' Matt Triola, who went the distance in taking the loss. In 7.1 innings, Triola allowed 10 hits, two earned runs, did not walk anyone and struck our four.
“The plan going in was to pitch Matt for only a couple of innings,” Plattsburgh State coach Kris Doorey said. “But he was throwing well and we let him go.
“He ran into a little trouble in the fifth, and I went out and talked to him. But in the end, we decided it was his game to win.”
The Cardinals took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on a solo homer by Jacob Hutton.
“Jake crushed his home run,” Doorey said.
But the Red Dragons got a huge break in the sixth when a two-out infield throwing error allowed the tying run to score.
The game went into extra innings and Plattsburgh State loaded the bases in the eighth, only to come away empty. That set the stage for Rhodes' game-winning hit in the bottom of the inning.
“It was a heart breaker, a tough loss,” Doorey said. “Our players were gritty and we did a lot of the little things it takes to win games like this.”
The first game started out as a nightmare for the Cardinals, who used three pitchers just in the opening inning. Doorey faced a dilemma as he needed his conference pitchers ready for a must-win home doubleheader against New Paltz on Tuesday.
So he went with pitchers who hadn't seen much or any time on the mound this season and it didn't work out.
“We were looking to steal one in the second game,” Doorey said.
The one bright spot for the Cardinals was the relief pitching of Garrett Engstrom, who tossed the final 7.2 innings. He surrendered 10 hits, allowed six runs, five of which were earned, and struck out two.
Engstrom took one for the team and left the coaching staff impressed.
“Engstrom was awesome in the first game,” Doorey said. “He's full of energy and our players like playing behind someone like that.
“Garrett showed confidence after our first two pitchers struggled and he earned the confidence of the coaching staff.”
Stephen Bryant led the Cardinals offensively with two hits and Conner Gonzalski rapped a two-run double.
“Other than the first inning of the first game, we played very well today,” Doorey said. “It was a long day for the players. We left at 6 a.m. on a five and a half hour bus ride.”
—
Game 1
Cortland State 18, Plattsburgh State 4
Plattsburgh State 100 300 000 — 4 6 4
Cortland State (12)23 001 00x — 18 17 2
Steinberg, Myers (1), Engstrom (1) and Hutton, Espinal (6). Durant, McCarthy (6), Olmo (9) and Varian, Mieczkowski (4). WP- Durant. LP- Steinberg. 2B- Stone (PSU), Gonzalski (PSU), Franzese (Cort), Giordano (Cort), Coleman (Cort), Michalski (Cort). HR- Coleman (Cort).
—
Game 2
Cortland State 3, Plattsburgh State 2 (8)
Plattsburgh State 100 100 00 — 2 4 1
Cortland State 001 001 01 — 3 10 1
Triola and Hutton. Mugnolo, Krasney (6), Gauthier (6) and Varian. WP- Gauthier. LP- Triola. 2B- Rhodes (Cort), Varian (Cort), Bruno (Cort). HR- Hutton (PSU).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.