Cardinals wrap up W.B. Mason Classic with win over Kings College

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh State's team speed was too much for King's College on Sunday.
The Cardinals put 53 shots on goal, including 26 in the first period, and skated to an 8-2 victory over the Monarchs in what served to be the second-place game of the W.B. Mason Winter Classic at the Stafford Ice Arena.
Albertus Magnus, a 6-4 winner over Plattsburgh State on Friday and a 4-3 overtime victor over King's College on Saturday, captured the tournament title.
Joey Mancuso and Thomas Maia scored two goals each, with Mancuso also getting an assist, in the win over the Monarchs.
Bennett Stockdale added a goal and three assists, and Matt Araujo a goal and two assists. Christian DiFelice and Jack Ring also tallied goals.
“I think they were taken a little aback by our speed and how we possessed the puck,” Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat said. “We can put teams on their heels when we do that.
“We set out with what we wanted to do and that was to dictate the pace of the game. After the first three or four shifts, I thought we were very good. We took 26 shots on goal in the first period and got the puck to the net.”
Plattsburgh State (8-5-2) held a 2-0 lead after one. King's (2-11) scored the first goal of the second period, but the Cardinals rattled off the next three for a 5-1 edge after two.
Mancuso's second goal of the game, on the powerplay, came with .3 seconds left in the middle stanza.
Aaron Frenkel's second power-play goal of the game pulled King's to within 5-2 early in the third, only to have Plattsburgh State pull away with three goals of their own to close it out.
“We were able to win the battles and races,” Moffat said. “ A key for us is to play fast and create havoc for the other team. It's not one line, but four that can do that for us.
“When we play our game and stay out of the box, we are tough to play against. We did, however, take a few bad penalties today.”
Plattsburgh State finished with a 53-24 advantage in shots on goal and Brandon Wells made 22 saves in the Cardinals' nets. Brandon Daigle was busy in the King's nets with 45 stops.
“Brandon has been working hard and, after last game, it warranted giving him an opportunity, to play” Moffat said. “He had a good week of practice and played well tonight.”
The Cardinals had a few of their players back in the lineup against King's and hope to be close to full strength when they close out a four-game homestand this coming weekend against Middlebury College on Friday and Rivier University on Saturday.
—
Plattsburgh State 8, King's College 2
King's College 0 1 1 — 2
Plattsburgh State 2 3 3 — 8
First period- 1, PSU, Maia (Tretowicz, Stockdale), 5:36. 2, PSU, Araujo ppg (Hogg, Stockdale), 18:36.
Second period- 3, K, Frenkel ppg (Edwards, Blanchard), 2:18. 4, PSU, Ring (Modry, Thomas), 3:19. 5, PSU, Mancuso, 11:20. 6, PSU, Mancuso ppg (Bryer, Araujo), 19:59.
Third period- 7, K, Frenkel ppg (Blanchard, Satalino), 5:17. 8, PSU, Maia (Stockdale, Modry), 11:03. 9, PSU, DiFelice (Araujo, Mancuso), 14:31. 10, PSU, Stockdale (Alden), 15:05.
Shots on goal- Plattsburgh State, 53-24.
Saves- Daigle, K, 45. Wells, PSU, 22.
