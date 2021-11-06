Cardinals win overtime thriller against Cortland

PLATTSBURGH — It wasn't looking real good for the Plattsburgh State men's hockey team Friday night in its SUNYAC opener against Cortland.
The Cardinals fell behind early and faced an uphill battle all game at Stafford Ice Arena.
But what was frustration for much of the game turned into a thrilling victory at the end as Bennett Stockdale's overtime goal gave the Cardinals a 6-5 win.
The Red Dragons (1-1, 0-1) took the lead 3:35 into the contest and the Cardinals (2-1, 1-0), who rallied from a 5-3 deficit in the third, never led until they scored in the three-on-three overtime.
“We found a way to get it done,” Plattsburgh State coach Steve Moffat said. “It wasn't pretty, but we will take it.
“We didn't get three points, but we got two and that's better than the alternative.”
Cortland took a 4-3 advantage into the third and made it 5-3 on Domenic Settimo's power-play goal at the 3:51 mark.
And, to make matters worse, Plattsburgh State played shorthanded for nearly the first nine minutes of the period, including a five-minute major.
“We can't take penalties when we already have a penalty,” Moffat said. “We can't give them five-on-threes. It's hard to make a comeback when you're in the box.”
The comeback did begin at 11:48 when Jake Lanyi scored his first goal as a Cardinal. It came from in close on a scramble and went off a Cortland defender's skate.
“We worked hard in the offensive zone and finally got a break,” Moffat said.
Plattsburgh State continued to press the action and would get the equalizer when Stockdale tallied his first of two goals at 17:29, making it 5-all
The contest went into a wild overtime that had Plattsburgh State goalie Anthony Del Tufo making two fantastic saves to preserve the tie.
The Cardinals then won it when Stockdale took a pass in close on the right side of the Cortland net and found the back of the net.
“We stayed the course,” Moffat said. “We began to play our game, killed off the penalties when we needed to in the third and blocked shots.”
The Cardinals played poorly at the start with Johnny Facchino scoring at 3:35 and then Nate Berke at 7:51 to give the Red Dragons a 2-0 lead.
The two teams then exchanged goals after that for two periods with Joey Mancuso tallying three goals for Plattsburgh State, while Ethan Homitz and Sutter Donergan scored for Cortland.
The Red Dragons, taking advantage of Plattsburgh State turnovers, held leads of 2-0, 3-1, 4-2 and 5-3 in the contest.
“We were very soft in the first period and we weren't strong on the puck,” Moffat said. “That made it easy for Cortland and it was very frustrating for our coaching staff.
“To top it off, we were creating a ton of chances, but weren't able to find the back of the net, miss the net or have their goalie make a great save.”
Del Tufo finished with 39 saves for the Cardinals and Luca Durante 43 for the Red Dragons, who scored four power-play goals.
“We need to manage the puck better and we talked about that before the game,” Moffat said. “Maybe we shouldn't have talked about it because this is our worse game so far managing the puck.
“It was the first time this season where we have come out slow for whatever reason. We're still young and we have to keep our heads about us. We have players who are still learning how to play college hockey.
“The crowd was awesome. It's the loudest I've heard it in here in a while.”
Next up for the Cardinals will be rival Oswego tonight at 7 p.m. at Stafford Ice Arena. The Lakers skated to a 2-1 win at Potsdam on Friday night.
—
Plattsburgh State 6, Cortland State 5, OT
CSU 2 2 1 0 — 5
PSU 1 2 2 1 — 6
First period- 1, CS, Facchini ppg (Berke, Homitz), 3:35. 2, CS, Berke (Knowlton, Homitz), 7:51. 3, PSU, Mancuso ppg (Ring, Jirousek), 12:14.
Second period- 4, CS, Homitz (Facchini, Settimo), 2:02. 5, PSU, Mancuso ppg (Hale, Maia), 6:58. 6, CS, Donergan ppg (Storjohann, Grupp), 17:51. 7, PSU, Mancuso (Hale, Araujo), 18:30.
Third period- 8, CS, Settimo ppg (Grupp, Storjohann), 3:51. 9, PSU, Lanyi, 11:48. 10, PSU, Stockdale (Maia, Doney), 17:29.
Overtime- 11, PSU, Stockdale (Araujo, Gallagher), 3:52.
Shots on goal
CSU 11 12 17 4 — 44
PSU 16 18 8 7 — 49
Goaltenders (shots/saves)- Durante, CS, 49-43. Del Tufo, PSU, 44-39.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.