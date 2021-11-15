Cardinals take care of Oswego on the road

OSWEGO — Plattsburgh State women's ice hockey remained undefeated on the season with a 5-0 win over Oswego State in a Northeast Women's Hockey League game on Saturday.
Nicole Unsworth scored twice in the first frame to give the Cardinals a strong start.
At 6:34 of the period, Unsworth drove to the bottom of the left circle and sent a backhand shot through the goaltender's five-hole to make the score 1-0.
About three and a half minutes later, Unsworth scored again, the fourth time this season. Skating from the left circle towards the front of the net, Unsworth deked from backhand to forehand and tucked the puck into the net around the goaltender's left leg.
In the second period, Plattsburgh withstood an Oswego State surge before Kaitlin Drew-Mead scored a shorthanded goal to increase the Cardinal lead to 3-0 heading into the second intermission.
The Lakers were looking to get on the scoreboard when they got a power play at 10:06 of the first period, but Plattsburgh was able to clear the puck from the defensive zone to create a rush.
Annie Katonka got to the puck in the neutral zone and skated into the offensive zone, sending a shot on goal from near the bottom of the right circle. Drew-Mead was there in front of the net to score on the rebound.
The Cardinals added on two more goals in the third period to pull away for the 5-0 victory.
On the power play at 7:40 of the period, Ivy Boric scored her third goal of the season to make the score 4-0. After a flurry of action and a couple of shots got the goaltender out of position, Krauseneck passed the puck to Boric in the slot, who promptly scored with a wrist shot into the open net. Defenseman Mattie Norton garnered the secondary assist.
Less than three minutes later, Drew-Mead scored her second goal of the game to make the score 5-0. In front of the goal, Drew-Mead redirected a pass from Boric at 10:12 of the third period. Norton again recorded the secondary assist.
Goaltender Ashley Davis made a season-high 31 saves to earn the shutout and improve to 3-0-0 on the season for Plattsburgh.
Joanna Hiebert stopped 17 shots for Oswego State.
The Cardinals finished 1 for 2 on the power play and successfully killed off four penalties.
Plattsburgh (4-0-0, 3-0-0 NEWHL) next hosts Morrisville State for the first game of a two-game NEWHL series at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19.
—
Plattsburgh State 5, Oswego 0
PSU 2 1 2 — 5
OSW 0 0 0 — 0
First period- 1, PSU, Unsworth, 6:34. 2, PSU, Unsworth, 9:56.
Second period- 3, PSU, Drew-Mead SHG (Katonka, McArdle), 11:44.
Third period- 4, PSU, Boric PPG (Krauseneck, Norton), 7:40. 5, PSU, Drew-Mead (Boric, Norton), 10:12.
Goaltenders (shots/saves)- Davis, PSU, 31-31. Hiebert, OSW, 25-17.
