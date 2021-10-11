Cardinals snap out of slump against Blue Devils

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men's soccer team used a pair of second-half goals to defeat Fredonia, 2-1, in a SUNYAC match on Saturday afternoon at the Field House Complex.
The Cardinals had the majority of possession in the first half, but neither team scored.
Plattsburgh's offense came alive in the second half — generating scoring chances that paid off in the 58th minute when Christian Garner scored his first collegiate goal to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.
Dylan Shalvey, who was outside the top-right portion of the 18-yard box, played a pass across to Yusif Okine just outside the top of the left side of the 18-yard box. Okine sent a pass forward into the 18-yard box, where Garner ran onto the ball and scored with a close-range shot into the upper-right corner of the goal.
Just over three minutes later, John Hayes increased Plattsburgh's lead to 2-0 in the 61st minute. At the top of the Cardinals' attacking third, Trey Ekert touched a pass to Hayes. Hayes rushed down the field into the 18-yard box and scored his first collegiate goal with a low shot placed just inside the right post. Ekert's assist was his first with Plattsburgh.
The Cardinals' lead stayed 2-0 until the 88th minute when Fredonia's Dominic Monti scored his second goal of the season. Following a free kick from midfield that was sent into the 18-yard box, Matt Cullen touched the ball over to Monti in the left side of the box. Monti took a shot that hit high off the inside of the left post and bounced into the goal to make the score 2-1.
Plattsburgh held off the Blue Devils over the final minutes of the match to secure the victory.
The Cardinals outshot Fredonia, 7-3 shots on goal.
Goalkeeper Teddy Healy made two saves for Plattsburgh, while William Richardson made five saves for Fredonia.
The Cardinals, who improved to 4-7-1 (1-4-1 SUNYAC), next travel to SUNY Brockport for a SUNYAC match at 3 p.m. on Friday.
—
Plattsburgh 2, Fredonia 1
FRE 0 1 — 1
PSU 0 2 — 2
First half- No scoring.
Second half- 1, PSU, Garner (Okine), 12:13. 2, PSU, Hayes (Ekert), 15:20.
Shots- PSU, 7-3.
Saves- Healy, PSU, 2. Richardson, FRE, 5.
