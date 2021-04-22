Cardinals shut out by New Paltz

NEW PALTZ — The Plattsburgh State women's tennis team was unable to overcome the firepower of two-time defending State University of New York Athletic Conference champion New Paltz in a 9-0 conference loss to the Hawks on Thursday afternoon at the North Tennis Courts.
In doubles action, juniors Bri Miller (East Greenbush, N.Y./Columbia) and Taylor Whitney (Livonia, Mich./Livonia Franklin) took two games from their New Paltz counterpart at the No. 3 spot, falling by an 8-2 score.
Junior Sarah Hoeffner (Montgomery, N.Y./Valley Central) battled at No. 2 singles, falling by a 6-2 score in the first set before dropping a 6-3 verdict in the second set. First-year student Hallie Hurwitz (Beekmantown, N.Y./Beekmantown), senior Megan Blake (Liverpool, N.Y./Liverpool), Miller and sophomore Lizzie Paul (Saratoga Springs, N.Y./Saratoga Springs) all won at least one game in their setbacks at the No. 3, No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 spots in the singles lineup, respectively.
Plattsburgh State falls to 1-2 overall (1-2 SUNYAC) with the loss and kicks off the second half of SUNYAC play when it visits SUNY Oneonta on Monday at 3 p.m.
