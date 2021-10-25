Cardinals secure second seed in SUNYAC Tournament

POTSDAM — The Plattsburgh State women's soccer team locked up the No. 2 seed in the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Tournament with a 3-0 win over SUNY Potsdam in its conference finale on Saturday afternoon at Maxcy Turf Field.
The Cardinals finished up SUNYAC play with a 7-2 record, marking the program's most conference wins in a season since going 7-1-1 in 2010.
By virtue of earning a top-two seed, Plattsburgh State earns a bye through the first round and will host either third-seeded SUNY Cortland or sixth-seeded SUNY Brockport in the semifinal round on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
"Every day is about fine-tuning what we are able to do and getting out there and committing to the process," Cardinals coach Tania Armellino said. "Continuing to grow and never getting rusty has been a huge commitment for our team."
Plattsburgh State rises to 11-3-2 overall (7-2-0 SUNYAC) with its win over Potsdam and closes out the regular season at home on Tuesday, Oct. 26, against SUNY Canton at 6 p.m.
Senior midfielder Allison Seidman (Commack, N.Y./Commack) keyed the Cardinals' attack with two goals, moving into a tie for third among the SUNYAC leaders.
Senior forward Emily Frodyma (Watervliet, N.Y./Catholic Central) struck first for the Cardinals with a goal in the 11th minute, her SUNYAC-leading 10th of the season. Senior midfielder Erin Metzger (New Paltz, N.Y./New Paltz) sent a through ball ahead to Frodyma, and Frodyma ran past the Bear defense to create a one-on-one opportunity against the Bears' goalkeeper. With the goalie trying to cut off the angle at the top of the 6-yard box, Frodyma buried a right-footed strike inside the far post.
Plattsburgh State doubled its lead nearly 16 minutes later when Seidman found the back of the net at 26:01. Seidman darted down the field as a part of a counterattack, and after sending a pass to senior forward Kirsten Villemaire (Plattsburgh, N.Y./Beekmantown), she continued her run before Villemaire threaded a through ball back to Seidman toward the top of the penalty area. Seidman one-touched a low shot past the Bear goalkeeper to give the Cardinals a 2-0 advantage.
Seidman added insurance in the 38th minute. Senior midfielder Lauren Vellecca (Kings Park, N.Y./Kings Park) received a pass from sophomore defender Kayla Myers (Plattsburgh, N.Y./Saranac) from the midfield, and she sent a short pass to Seidman, who was about 10 yards out. Seidman then fired a strike inside the left post to extend the Cardinal lead to 3-0.
Plattsburgh State finished the game with a 26-5 margin in shots, including a 16-1 edge in what wound up being a decisive first half. The Cardinals earned nine corner kicks to the Bears' zero as well.
Junior goalkeeper Julia Ennis (Carmel, N.Y./Kennedy Catholic) posted her fifth shutout of the season, turning aside two shots in the victory to move to 11-3-2. Her counterpart, freshman goalkeeper Savannah Bowie (4-4-0), made 10 saves in the loss for Potsdam.
"We keep saying, 'One game at a time,'" Armellino said. "That’s all you can do. Even with a win, this team always wants more. They want to get bigger results. We are looking forward to closing out the regular season and getting ready for playoffs."
—
Plattsburgh State 3, Potsdam 0
PSU 3 0 — 3
POT 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, Frodyma (Metzger), 10:48. 2, PSU, Seidman (Villemaire), 26:01. 3, PSU, Seidman (Vellecca), 37:04.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 26-5.
Saves- Ennis, PSU, 2. Bowie, POT, 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.