Cardinals ready for two-game set with Morrisville

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team (4-0-0) returns home with two more wins in the bank after its first road trip of the season.
“Any time you come out of a weekend with four points, it's a good weekend,” Cardinal coach Kevin Houle said. “It’s still early in the season, and we’re learning about our team, and what our strengths are and what we need to work on.”
Plattsburgh will play a two-game home series against Morrisville starting Friday at 7 p.m. followed by a 3 p.m. contest on Saturday at Stafford Ice Arena.
The Cardinals will look to build off their recent performances.
BUFFALO
The Plattsburgh squad opened the pair of road games with a 7-0 win over Buffalo State, outshooting the Bengals 72-16.
“Buffalo was a game where we kind of just took care of business,” Houle said. “They’re a bit down this year, so we got everybody some quality playing time, and a couple of our freshmen on the board for the first time, so that was good to see.”
The tilt was highlighted by two-goal games from both Sara Krauseneck and Ivy Boric, while freshmen Lilly Stumm and Tes Hurd netted their first career goals.
Junior goalie Lilla Nease got the first start and shutout of the year, turning aside all 16 shots sent her direction.
“She made the saves she had to make,” Houle said. “Lilla’s been in there before; it’s been a while, but she’s certainly a capable goalie.”
OSWEGO
The Cardinals then faced off against Oswego on Saturday, and, while they comfortably won 5-0 on the scoreboard, Houle wasn’t content with what he saw during parts of the matchup.
"The Oswego game was a little deceiving in terms of the score,” Houle said. “They outshot us and outplayed us for stretches of that game. We need to learn from the mistakes that we made, and certainly the effort throughout the weekend.”
A two-goal first period from senior Nicole Unsworth put Plattsburgh up 2-0 after one frame.
“She may fly a little under the radar in terms of big-name players out there, but she’s certainly someone that can produce at any time,” Houle said of Unsworth. “She’s dangerous and has a knack for putting the puck in the net.”
Goalie Ashley Davis was then put to work in the second and third, with the Lakers outshooting the Cards 25-10 over the last two periods.
That performance, along with her win over Norwich on Nov. 10, helped secure Davis’ second straight Northeast Women’s Hockey League Goalie of the Week honor this season.
Kaitlin Drew-Mead also netted a pair of goals, scoring a shorthanded goal in the second period and an even-strength goal in the third, while Boric scored another to go with her two from the Buffalo game to seal the deal, helping her secure NEWHL Player of the Week honors.
Houle was happy to see these veteran players get on the scoresheet and help the team get the two weekend wins in the end, but noted that the team is still looking to improve on its execution in all areas of the game.
“Those players we expect to produce,” Houle said. “Whether they’re scoring or not, we expect them to play well in all zones and create opportunities; we have to work on that consistency.”
ROOKIE HONORS
Boric and Davis weren’t the only members of the Plattsburgh squad to earn a weekly accolade.
Freshman Mattie Norton added another two assists in the game against the Lakers to go with her two-goal, one-assist performance against the Cadets, helping earn her the NEWHL Rookie of the Week award.
“We recruited Mattie expecting her to come in and play a lot of minutes, and she’s done a good job so far,” Houle said. “She works hard, listens, is engaged and wants to be out there and wants to compete.”
MORRISVILLE
The Cardinals now turn their focus to a back-to-back series with Morrisville.
Houle said that the team was focusing on improving consistency with its d-zone coverage and breakouts, to help avoid some of the extended shifts in the Plattsburgh end that they saw in the back half of the Oswego game.
And, while there is a strong veteran presence on the team, it’s still a Cardinal team with four sophomores and seven freshmen still figuring out where exactly they fit in the lineup.
Houle will continue the effort to find those fits against the 1-1-1 Mustangs.
“We’re going to be aiming to put the best lineup on the ice, and we’re still trying to figure that out; we’ll have different combinations than we had over (last) weekend, certainly at the forward position,” Houle said. “Morrisville gave us a real hard time at their place the last time we played, so we’re certainly not taking anybody lightly.”
