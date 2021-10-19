PLATTSBURGH — After what was the lowest point of the season on Saturday for the Plattsburgh State women’s soccer team when it lost to Geneseo in double overtime, the Cardinals responded on Tuesday.
Kirsten Villemaire played hero when she scored with 1:37 remaining in regulation to send Plattsburgh (10-3-2) home happy with a 2-1 win against Clarkson (4-7-2) in a non-conference women’s soccer game.
The Cardinals’ Emily Frodyma and Golden Knights’ Chloe Hodge scored their teams' other goals in what turned out to be a thriller.
Even though it was a non-conference affair, Plattsburgh wanted to get back in a groove and keep its name near the top of the Region III rankings.
The Cardinals are currently ranked seventh.
“This needed to be a win for many reasons,” Plattsburgh coach Tania Armellino said. “Clarkson is a team in our region in a really competitive conference. These things can matter in terms of regional rankings. We had a really heartbreaking loss against Geneseo, and we knew we needed to get on the front foot, so it’s huge to have this.”
Frodyma put the Cardinals ahead 1-0 at the 39-minute mark of the first half, and Plattsburgh possessed for much of the game.
The Golden Knights flipped the script on the Cardinals when Hodge scored with 9:46 remaining in regulation.
“At that point, it could go either way,” said Plattsburgh’s Nora Fitzgerald, who assisted on Villemaire’s game-winning tally. “We could put our heads down and allow them to score another, or we can go at them. The first five minutes after a goal is when the momentum can change, and we showed we wanted it.”
With less than 2 minutes remaining, Fitzgerald fed a perfect through ball to Villemaire who put one home from close range to put the Cardinals ahead for good.
Plattsburgh was able to clear Clarkson’s last rush away and then ran out the remainder of the clock by taking its time on a goal kick.
“Clarkson’s goal kind of changed the momentum,” Villemaire said. “I feel like we kind of thought we had it in a way because we were possessing for most of the game, but we knew this game meant just as much as a SUNAYC game for the rankings.
“Having them score so late in the second half shows us that we can’t stop playing and have to finish off games, and I am proud that we did.”
Julia Ennis made three saves to anchor the Cardinals, and Elise Almgren (4) and Molly DiCaprio (2) combined for six stops for the Golden Knights.
Plattsburgh will finish off its road portion of the schedule with a visit to Potsdam at 1 p.m. on Saturday before having its regular-season finale at home against Canton at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26.
“They were finding feet and possessing in this game,” Armellino said. “They were holding most of the possession. It’s good to see the team realize we shouldn’t be in this position late in the game and had to go and put this away.
“For me, this has been one of the best teams I have ever coached because of their commitment, desire and fight. They want to be successful.”
Plattsburgh State 2, Clarkson 1
CLA 0 1 — 1
PSU 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, PSU, Frodyma, 39:00.
Second half- 2, CLA, Hodge, 80:14. 3, PSU, Villemaire (Fitzgerald), 88:23.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 19-7.
Saves- Almgren (4), DiCaprio (2), CLA, 6. Ennis, PSU, 3.
