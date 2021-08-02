Cardinals, Miners advance to CVBL finals

CHAMPLAIN — The 4th Ward Cardinals took a 2-0 victory out of their best-of-three series against the Champlain Rockies, Sunday, to advance to the Champlain Valley Baseball League finals.
The Cardinals took a close 4-3 victory to open the day, with Jack and Joe Tolosky registering three and two hits, respectively, for the squad while Ian McCasland getting credit for the win on the mound, closing the final three innings of the nine-inning game. Ryan Whalen had allowed eight hits in five and two-thirds innings pitched for 4th Ward.
Caleb Keysor smacked two hits, earning two runs for the Rockies in the loss.
In game two, the Cardinals utilized a three-run fifth inning to take the 6-3 win.
Ryan Whalen registered four hits for the victorious squad while Stephen Peryea and Zack Marlow each registering two, with Marlow also notching three RBIs.
LYON MOUNTAIN 5, ADIRONDACK 1
LYON MOUNTAIN 10, ADIRONDACK 5
LYON MOUNTAIN — The Lyon Mountain Miners won a pair of games against the Adirondack Lightning to advance to the CVBL finals.
The Miners won the first game 5-1 before locking down the final berth with a 10-5 victory over the Lightning in game 2.
Josh Pittel and Kaden Myers led the Lyon Mountain squad with two hits each in the first victory while Bailey Cross pitched six and two-thirds innings of the seven-inning game, allowing six hits.
Jesse Izzo led Adirondack with two hits while Ben Miller pitched five innings, allowing seven hits in the Lightning loss.
In game two, Cody Peryea, Kris Chase and Pittel each registered two hits for the victorious Miners, while Ethan Garrand allowed four hits in five innings pitched to earn the win for Lyon Mountain on the mound.
Dylan Schrammel, Ben Miller and Ben Norcross all had two hits each for the Adirondack squad in the second loss.
THE FINALS
The Lyon Mountain Miners will now face the 4th Ward Cardinals in the league finals.
