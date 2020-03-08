Cardinals jump out to 3-0 start

PLATTSBURGH — Freshman attacker/defender Deja Richardson's goal with 25.6 seconds left in regulation lifted the Plattsburgh State women's lacrosse team to a 12-11 win over the College of Mount Saint Vincent in non-conference play Saturday at the SUNY Plattsburgh Field House Complex.
The victory gives the Cardinals a 3-0 start, as they also set the program record in single-season wins with the triumph.
Plattsburgh State scored the first two goals of the match, with attacker/midfielder Kate Kennedy scoring 3:20 into the game before attacker Katie Kallamni connected with midfielder Frankie Porcaro 2:03 later.
A back-and-forth game followed before midfielder Kerri Corcoran scored with 1:48 to go to tie the game for the Cardinals, and Richardson scored with 25.6 seconds remaining to provide the game winner.
Plattsburgh finished with a 37-25 edge in shots and a 23-18 advantage in ground balls, while Mount Saint Vincent won the draw control battle, 13-12.
On clears, the Cardinals were 14-for-19, while the Dolphins were 12-for-20.
Katie Kallamni and Richardson each tallied three points for Plattsburgh, scoring two goals and an assist, respectively, while defender Claire Wiley scooped up four ground balls and caused two turnovers.
For Mount Saint Vincent, Colleen MacNeil scored five goals and added 12 draw controls, eight ground balls and six caused turnovers.
Goalie Alexa Cassidy earned the win in goal for the Cardinals, making five saves in 32:18 of action.
Goalie Sarah Braja turned aside three shots for Plattsburgh in the opening 27:42 of the contest.
Mount Saint Vincent goalie Allyson Weakliem made 10 stops in the loss.
