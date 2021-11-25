Cardinals head to Middlebury for FirstLight Shootout

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men's hockey team will indeed be playing two games at this weekend's FirstLight Great Northern Shootout, being held at Middlebury College.
The annual tournament (formerly the PrimeLink), however, will be missing something — a fourth team.
Due to the alignment of COVID-19 protocols, the host Panthers will not be able to compete, leaving the Cardinals, Norwich University and the Milwaukee School of Engineering as the three who will take part.
The original format had Plattsburgh State vs. Norwich at 4 p.m. and Middlebury vs. MSOE at 7 p.m. tonight in the opening round at Kenyon Arena.
The third-place and title games were set for 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively, on Saturday
The new format instead will have three games in three days.
It will be Norwich vs. MSOE tonight at 7 p.m., followed by MSOE vs. Plattsburgh State on Saturday at 4 p.m. and Norwich vs. Plattsburgh State on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
“This will be a great measuring stick for us after playing six games in a row in the conference,” Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat said. “We will get away from the SUNYAC for a while and see where we stand regionally and nationally after playing two good (non-conference) teams.
“It's our third weekend in a row away from home and the players are getting used to the system and the team bonding on the road.”
MSOE (2-2-2, 1-2-1) competes in the Northern Athletic Collegiate Conference. Last weekend at Lawrence College, the Raiders skated to a 3-2 win before losing a 2-1 decision.
Back on Nov. 6-7, MSOE recorded a 5-2 victory and a 4-4 overtime tie at then ranked No. 15 Saint John's, Minn.
Norwich (3-0-3, 2-0-3), a longtime rival of the Cardinals, skated to a 1-all overtime tie against New England College in New England Hockey Conference play last weekend.
The Cadets have been ranked as high as No. 4 in Division III this season, but have dropped to No. 6 after a couple of recent ties.
“Norwich has been good for a long time,” Moffat said. “They are very good defensively and have a couple of forwards who can dance out there.
“We will need to stay out of the box against both teams and play the way we are capable of. We have to concentrate on what we do best.”
Kenyon Arena will offer a different kind of ice sheet for the Cardinals.
“It will be a big adjustment for us,” Moffat said. “It's an Olympic-style sheet, and we haven't played on one like that yet. I do like our team speed, but we will need to keep our structure.”
Plattsburgh State (4-3-1, 3-2-1) is coming off SUNYAC victories on the road last weekend against Buffalo State (5-1) and Fredonia State (5-2). The Cardinals were missing some regulars against the Blue Devils, but still prevailed.
“Anytime you can win two games on a weekend, it's good,” Moffat said. “But just like if you had lost two games, you have to put it behind you because the weekend is over with.
“You have to get back ready to practice throughout the week, and we have had some good practices. The game on Saturday showed the depth we have. It's tough to crack the lineup, especially when the guys are playing well.
“We have 19 pretty good forwards and a few of them were given the opportunity to play on Saturday.”
It's been a tough go for Middlebury early on as the Panthers were supposed to begin their NESCAC season last weekend, but had games at Bowdoin College and Colby College postponed. Middlebury still hasn't played a game.
