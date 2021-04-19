Cardinals get back to .500 with Oneonta sweep

ONEONTA — The Plattsburgh State softball team swept SUNY Oneonta in a State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) doubleheader at the Red Dragon Softball field on Sunday. The Cardinals won game one, 7-4, and game two, 11-7.
Plattsburgh State last swept a road doubleheader at SUNY Oneonta on April 5, 2013 when the Cardinals won by scores of 9-5 and 3-1.
With the sweep, Plattsburgh State improved to 6-6 (5-5 SUNYAC) on the season, while Oneonta fell to 6-4 (6-4 SUNYAC). The Cardinals have now won four of their last five games played.
GAME 1
PLATTSBURGH STATE 7
ONEONTA 4
Plattsburgh State overcame an early 3-0 deficit to earn a 7-4 victory over Oneonta in game one.
The Red Dragons struck first with three runs in the bottom of the second inning on RBI singles by first baseman Megan Palmatier, designated player Aysia Oliver and center fielder Kristen Collins.
However, Plattsburgh State responded with one run in the third inning and six runs in the fourth inning to turn a 3-0 deficit into a 7-3 lead. Sophomore right fielder Alexa Murray (Port Jefferson Station, N.Y./Comsewogue) got the scoring started with a sacrifice bunt that scored a run in the third inning. In the fourth inning, sophomore pitcher Julia Golino (Mount Sinai, N.Y./Mount Sinai) garnered a sacrifice fly to center field. Other key hits in the inning, included RBI singles by senior shortstop Alexandra Clifford (Clifton Park, N.Y./Shenendehowa) and sophomore catcher Danielle Torres (Albany, N.Y./Colonie Central), and a two-run double off the bat of Murray.
Oneonta scored one run in the bottom of the fifth inning on a single by catcher Amber Badillo, but would not score again as Plattsburgh State won 7-4 behind a strong effort by Golino in the circle. Golino, who improved to 2-3 on the season, held the Red Dragons to four runs on nine hits in a seven-inning complete game. Golino struck out eight, walked one and threw 106 pitches.
Lauren Weber (2-2) started for Oneonta and allowed four unearned runs on three hits over 3 1/3 innings. Weber did not record a walk or a strikeout.
Murray had a game-high three RBI.
GAME 2
PLATTSBURGH STATE 11
ONEONTA 7
Plattsburgh State's offense erupted for 11 runs on 14 hits as the Cardinals defeated the Red Dragons, 11-7, in game two.
The Cardinals took a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Senior second baseman Bella Spadinger (Loudonville, N.Y./Shaker) drove in two runs on a single to center field and a third run came around to score on an error. Golino, who was the designated player in game two, capped off the scoring in the inning with an RBI single to left field.
Oneonta responded with two runs in the bottom of the first inning to cut the Cardinal lead to 4-2. Shortstop Caroline Koch garnered a sacrifice fly and a walk with the bases loaded forced in the second run.
Spadinger pushed the Cardinal lead to 5-2 with an RBI groundout in the second inning.
Oneonta would then score one run in the third inning on a sacrifice fly by second baseman Marissa Nagel and one run in the sixth inning on an RBI groundout by pinch hitter Anna Ciccarelli in the sixth inning to make the score 5-4.
The Cardinals would respond with a six-run seventh inning to push their lead to 11-4. Murray drove in a run on a groundout, sophomore center fielder Kristen Langdon (Burnt Hills, N.Y./Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake) cleared the bases with a three-run triple down the right-field line, and sophomore catcher Rebecca Diller (Halfmoon, N.Y./Shenendehowa) and Spadinger each tallied an RBI single.
The Red Dragons tried to come back and scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to make the score 11-7, but Plattsburgh State's sophomore pitcher Kristina Maggiacomo (South Setauket, N.Y./Ward Mellville) shut the door on the Red Dragons with a strikeout to end the game.
Maggiacomo, who improved to 4-3 on the season, allowed seven runs (three earned) on 10 hits in a seven-inning complete game. Maggiacomo walked two, struck out two and threw 118 pitches.
Marissia Dionisio (3-1), who started in the circle for Oneonta, suffered the loss. Dionisio was charged with five runs (two earned) on five hits over 1 1/3 innings. She walked two batters and did not record a strikeout.
Murray and Langdon each had three hits for Plattsburgh State.
—
Game 1
Plattsburgh State 7, Oneonta 4
Plattsburgh 001 600 0 — 7 7 3
Oneonta 030 010 0 — 4 9 4
Golino and Torres. Weber, Davies (4) and Badillo. WP- Golino. LP- Weber. 2B- Murray (PSU), Golino (PSU), Haley (ONE), Palmatier (ONE).
—
Game 2
Plattsburgh State 11, Oneonta 7
Plattsburgh 410 000 6 — 11 14 4
Oneonta 201 001 3 — 7 10 4
Maggiacomo and Diller. Dionisio, VanArnum (2) and Davies (7) and Oliver. 2B- Collins (ONE). 3B- Langdon (PSU).
