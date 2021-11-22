Cardinals get back on track with weekend sweep

FREDONIA — What a weekend for the Plattsburgh State men's hockey team.
A dominant third period Saturday night at Fredonia State sent the Cardinals home with two conference victories over the weekend.
Plattsburgh State, on the heels of Friday night's 5-1 win at Buffalo State, scored three unanswered goals in the final stanza and skated past the Blue Devils, 5-2, in SUNYAC play.
The Cardinals (4-3-1 overall) improved their conference record to 3-2-1, with SUNYAC contests remaining against Potsdam State and Morrisville State before the end of the first semester.
“It was a big weekend for us,” Plattsburgh State coach Steve Moffat said. “I was happy we got six points on the weekend, especially after we didn't get any the weekend before.
“We have to get back to work on Monday, but we did get some momentum in the conference.”
The Cardinals and Blue Devils (4-3, 2-1) entered the third period tied at 2-all.
But Bennett Stockdale's power-play goal just 21 seconds into the stanza, one of four Plattsburgh State power-play goals in the contest, put the Cardinals ahead to stay.
Mitchell Hale then made it 4-2 with an even-strength goal at 3:27 and Jake Lanyi's power-play marker at 15:34 closed it out.
Plattsburgh State stayed out of the penalty box in the third and ended up taking 22 shots on goal.
“The third period was our best period of the season,” Moffat said. “We played smart, got the puck to the net and didn't allow any odd-man rushes. We played fast in the third and that's the way we want to play.”
Plattsburgh State held 1-0 and 2-1 leads in the game.
Adam Tretowicz gave the Cardinals their first goal at 15:26 of the first before Johnny Malandruccolo answered for Fredonia with 3:37 remaining in the opening period.
Joey Mancuso put Plattsburgh State back on top at 13:55 of the second with the Cardinals skating a man up. But Kurri Woodford's power-play marker pulled the Blue Devils back even with 1:18 left.
“We couldn't sustain the lead until the third,” Moffat said. “It was a slow first period, and we weren't playing at the pace we would have liked. We did pick it up some in the second.”
The Cardinals, who were playing without a few key players due to various reasons, finished with a 45-25 shot advantage.
Anthony Del Tufo stopped 23 of 25 shots in the Plattsburgh State nets and Logan Dyck made 40 saves for Fredonia.
The Cardinals had 14 of their players get at least one point on the weekend.
“We were able to win tonight without three of our better players in the lineup,” Moffat said.
“It was great to score a combined 10 goals in two games and even better to allow just a combined three. Our defense was pretty decent all weekend.”
Plattsburgh State heads back on the road this weekend for the FirstLight Great Northern Shootout (formerly the PrimeLink).
It will be held at Middlebury College this year and will feature the Cardinals, Middlebury, Norwich University and the Milwaukee School of Engineering. The opening round has the Cardinals playing Norwich on Friday at 4 p.m.
—
Plattsburgh State 5, Fredonia State 2
PSU 1 1 3 — 5
FSU 1 0 0 — 2
First period- 1, PSU, Tretowicz ppg (Thomas, Ring), 15:26. 2, FS, Malandruccolo (Sudbrink, Woodford), 16:23.
Second period- 3, PSU, Mancuso ppg (Tretowicz, Ring), 13:55. 4, FS, Woodford ppg (Blackwell), 18:42.
Third period- 5, PSU, Stockdale ppg (Alden), :21. 6, PSU, Hale, 3:27. 7, PSU, Lanyi ppg (Maia), 15:34.
Shots on goal:
PSU 7 9 9 — 25
FSU 9 14 22 — 45
Goaltenders (shots/saves)- Del Tufo, PSU, 25-23. Dyck, FS, 45-40.
