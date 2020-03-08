PLATTSBURGH – The Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team defeated Oswego, 6-1, to win the Northeast Women’s Hockey League championship for the third year in a row Saturday at Stafford Ice Arena.
“I thought our team played great from start to finish,” Cardinals coach Kevin Houle said. “It was a complete team effort, and that’s what you need to have to be successful and to win championships.”
Plattsburgh had six different players score and showed, once again, the absolute depth of the team and its abilities.
“We’ve had good depth in scoring all year long, and if one line isn’t going then the other line picks them up,” Houle said. “We were able to get a lot of different players in and six different players on the board, and it’s great to have that kind of depth.
“You can’t really key in on one player or one line so it was a great effort from everybody.”
The Lakers scored the first goal of the night at the 7:52 mark from Philomena Teggart with a far shot from the blue line that soared into the upper right corner of the net.
Plattsburgh was quick to respond and didn’t let them hold the 1-0 lead for long, as Kaitlin Drew-Mead was given a quick pass and fired a shot into the lower left corner of the net past Oswego’s Rachael Farmer.
Sara Krauseneck came through with a shot at the 16:05 mark for the Cardinals that bounced off the goalie which she quickly put back into the net. That goal put Plattsburgh ahead for good.
“I was just trying to get to the net. I saw (Kaitlin) Drew-Mead go in and she just threw it out there so I was getting there, trying to put the puck on net and see what would happen,” Krauseneck said.
“I think it’s always important to respond right away and then try to get back right away,” Houle said. “Obviously we were playing well and had eight shots on net and they scored on their first shot so you’re a little disappointed, but it’s a long game, 60 minutes, and you’ve got to play the full game.
“We just wanted to make sure we responded to that, and to come up with a 2-1 lead after that I’d say we were in pretty good shape.”
The second period brought a power-play goal from the Cardinals’ Nicole Unsworth who was able to skate in close and put the puck in the net at the 7:06 mark.
Plattsburgh’s Hannah Kiraly took a shot at the net that bounced off the goalie, at which point she responded quickly and was able to slide the puck in through Farmer’s legs.
“Everyone’s always ready and wants a chance, and everyone’s ready to give it when they can,” Krauseneck said. “That’s what everyone does and good things happen.”
Taylor Whitney received a clean pass from Ivy Boric that put her one-on-one with Farmer, and she took the opportunity to put the fifth goal of the evening into the mid-left side of the net at the 5:01 mark for the Cardinals.
Plattsburgh’s Annie Katonka delivered the final goal at 16:15 that ricocheted off of the goalie’s right shoulder and into the back of the net.
“It feels nice to go out there and win,” Krauseneck said. “We know that other teams are always going to come after us because everyone wants to beat us, so we come out hard and ready for whatever’s to come.”
The Cardinals’ Ashley Davis turned away 20 shots and made several impressive left-handed catches that kept Oswego at bay.
“She’s solid back there and she’s there when we need her,” Krauseneck said. “We have good offense and good defense and if they get back to the goal we’re solid back there too.
“We can really rely on her to know that things are going to stay out.”
The Lakers’ Farmer came through with 49 saves.
As winners of the NEWHL championship, Plattsburgh will compete in the NCAA Division III quarterfinals next weekend. The Cardinals will find out who they’re competing with after Monday’s selection show.
“I think the team is feeling great and I think there’s obviously relief to it,” Houle said. “Anytime you’re the kind of overwhelming favorite and expected to win then that carries its own burden and pressure.
“I think they’re obviously excited to have won the game but equally excited for next weekend and the NCAA’s.”
“We’re going to roll with the momentum we have and just keep pushing,” Krauseneck said. “We know it’s going to be a grind and we’re going to do everything we can to get to where we want to be.”
Plattsburgh State 6, Oswego 1
Oswego 1 0 0 — 1
Plattsburgh State 2 2 2 — 6
First period- 1, OSW, Teggart (Randazzo, Teachout), 7:52. 2, PSU, Drew-Mead (Walker, Wolf), 10:23. 3, PSU, Krauseneck (Drew-Mead, Brush), 16:05.
Second period- 4, PSU, Unsworth (Benjamin, Rose), 7:06, PP. 5, PSU, Kiraly (Boric, Drew-Mead), 15:39.
Third period- 6, PSU, Whitney (Boric, Kiraly), 5:01. 7, PSU, Katonka (Brush), 16:15.
Shots on goal- Plattsburgh, 55-21.
Power plays- Oswego 0-5, Plattsburgh State 1-2.
Goaltenders (shots/saves)- Farmer, OSW, 55-49. Davis, PSU, 21-20.
