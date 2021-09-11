Cardinals fight off Union's pesky attack

PLATTSBURGH — There are wins when you feel like everything went right and hope to just duplicate a performance.
Then there are wins when you are happy with a result but know there’s room for improvement.
The latter applies to the Plattsburgh State women’s soccer team after a 4-2 victory against Union, Saturday, in a non-conference game.
For a team still trying to find its rhythm on offense and a coach determined to find the right rotations and lineups, the Cardinals (2-0-2) will gladly take the result.
“Bend not break is probably a key phrase,” Plattsburgh coach Tania Armellino said.
“Good teams are going to find a way sometimes, but you can’t let that dictate things all the time. I was happy because we got frantic and then found a way. I am glad we stayed on the front foot and weathered the storm because the storm did have some thunder and lightning at times.”
Plattsburgh received goals from four different players, as Kieren Ritter, Kirsten Villemaire, Taylor Tous and Avery Durgan all found the back of the net.
The Cardinals nearly matched their combined goal total of five through their first three games of the 2021 campaign, cashing in on the work they’ve put in during practice.
“We worked hard this week in practice and tried learning a lot more ways to get to goal,” Villemaire said. “It’s definitely progressed. We are going to goal all the time. The coaches are telling us different things to do about how to attack, and it’s starting to get into our heads and translating to the field.”
Ritter and Villemaire helped put Plattsburgh up by two with goals at the 11:59 and 27:23 marks of the first half, but the Dutchwomen (1-2-1) responded.
Erin O’Shea netted Union’s opening goal with 30:44 gone in the first half, but eight minutes later, Tous gave the Cardinals a two-goal lead again when she scored her first collegiate tally.
That was the first of two key markers by Plattsburgh that kept momentum on its side.
“The most important thing was to contain our pressure and just keep playing our game and not dropping down to their level,” Villemaire said. “We played pretty physical, but we did not get out of control. I think the key for us is just keeping with our identity.”
Emma Schleimer made matters interesting again just before the 6-minute mark of the second half when she scored the Duthchwomen’s second tally.
Durgan upped the Cardinals’ advantage back to two goals when she rocketed a shot into the upper region of the net with about 31 minutes to go in regulation.
That ended the back-and-forth nature of the game, as the Plattsburgh defense anchored by Julia Ennis and her seven saves stood tall.
“We made some changes today in our starting lineup that we did not even have in our first three games,” Armellino said. “Even in the back line, there were some big changes. It was a matter of sorting things out and finding our confidence.
“I also have had to take some risks sometimes to see what people can do and see what clicks. It’s a funky problem to have, but we are working with it because we love our depth.”
The Cardinals’ non-conference schedule continues with a visit to Middlebury, Wednesday, at 4:30 p.m., which starts a stretch of four consecutive road games.
Plattsburgh has trips to Skidmore, Oswego and Cortland next on the schedule before returning to home Oct. 1, to play Oneonta.
“I love scoring four goals and getting on the front foot,” Armellino said. “Those things are great and super positive, but now we need to make sure we keep a clean sheet and not make some of the mistakes we have been making.
“You can’t let those things happen against Middlebury.”
—
Plattsburgh State 4, Union 2
UNI 1 1 — 2
PSU 2 2 — 4
First half- 1, PSU, Ritter, 11:59. 2, PSU, Villemaire, 27:23. 3, UNI, O’Shea (Milliken), 30:44.
Second half- 4, PSU, Tous, 38:33. 5, UNI, Schleimer (DiCecco), 50:57. 6, PSU, Durgan, 58:55.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 20-19.
Saves- Mitty, UNI, 3. Ennis, PSU, 7.
