Cardinals fall in tennis opener

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women's tennis team opened up the 2020-21 season with a 9-0 State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) loss to SUNY Oneonta on Wednesday afternoon at the Memorial Tennis Courts.
Plattsburgh State drops to 0-1 overall (0-1 SUNYAC) with the loss and next visits SUNY Cortland on Sunday, April 18, at 2 p.m. Oneonta rises to 1-0 overall (1-0 SUNYAC) with the win and next hosts SUNY New Paltz on Wednesday, April 21, at 3 p.m.
The closest match in doubles play came at the No. 1 spot, as senior Megan Blake (Liverpool, N.Y./Liverpool) and junior Sarah Hoeffner (Montgomery, N.Y./Valley Central) took three games from their Oneonta counterpart in an 8-3 setback.
In singles action, sophomore Lizzie Paul (Saratoga Springs, N.Y./Saratoga Springs) won a game in each set at the No. 6 spot, falling by a 6-1, 6-1 score to her opponent.
Wednesday marked the intercollegiate tennis debut for junior Taylor Whitney (Livonia, Mich./Livonia Franklin), Paul and freshman Hallie Hurwitz (Beekmantown, N.Y./Beekmantown).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.