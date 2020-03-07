Cardinals eye another NEWHL championship

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women's hockey team will be taking to the ice today to compete in the Northeast Women's Hockey League championship.
The No. 1 Cardinals will take on Oswego at Stafford Ice Arena at 3 p.m.
“It's that time of year, playoff time, so everyone's excited and looking forward to Saturday and hopefully we will be prepared and ready for Oswego,” Plattsburgh State coach Kevin Houle said.
The Cardinals (25-1-0) have had a very successful season, falling only to Middlebury, 2-1, on Dec. 1, 2019.
They made their way to the semifinals with Cortland on Feb. 29 and grabbed a 3-0 win.
“We've had a really good season with just one loss, but a lot of those games have been hard fought, and it's always a grind when it comes down to this time of year to put the puck in the net, work hard and be emotionally ready for the game,” Houle said. “So, hopefully we do all those things this weekend and come out on top. We certainly expect a tough game.”
The Lakers (16-6-4) are currently on a seven-game winning streak and recently defeated Morrisville State, 1-0, on March 3.
“Oswego's had a good year and are playing very well as of late,” Houle said. “They're confident coming in here, and obviously they're the underdog and have nothing to lose and are looking to knock us off.
“They'll be confident, excited and ready to play, so they'll be a challenge for sure.”
Plattsburgh's Ashley Davis continues to be a serious threat in net and sports a .949 save percentage. She's earned six shut outs and has turned away 298 shots over the course of the season.
Rachael Farmer is Oswego's sole goaltender and has earned a save percentage of .916. She has finished two games with shutouts and has made 559 saves.
“She's a very good goalie,” Houle said. “She's played well against us in the past, and she's definitely one of the better goaltenders in our league.
“We have to put pucks on the net, traffic in front of her, look for rebound goals and take advantage of our opportunities.”
The Cardinals are led by junior Annie Katonka with 40 points, sophomore Sara Krauseneck with 34 points, and sophomore Nicole Unsworth and freshman Ivy Boric with 33 points. Boric leads with 23 goals and Hannah Kiraly has scored 21.
“We've had various players step up throughout the course of the year, and we expect the same effort from everybody,” Houle said. “It's a team game, and we expect our girls to go out, execute and play with the emotion that you need to play with in a championship game.
“You've got to work hard every shift and outwork your opponents, so we hope to have that type of effort from start to finish.”
The Lakers' Megan Teachout leads the team with 28 points and 15 goals, Eryn Stewart with 23 points and 13 goals, and Amber Thomas with 21 points and 15 goals.
Plattsburgh's strategy is the same it's been all season which is to go out, play hard and control the puck the best the players can.
“For us, the key is that we're going to get our opportunities for sure, but in the same breath, we need to make sure we're not giving up opportunities and make them earn everything they get.”
If the Cardinals win on Saturday, it will be the third year in a row that Plattsburgh has won the NEWHL championship.
“We hope to have a great crowd on hand to support the team as this is really the beginning of the playoff run,” Houle said. “Hopefully we can come away with a league championship and look forward to the NCAA's the following weekend.”
Email Sabrina Bruno:
Twitter: SabrinaBrunoPR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.