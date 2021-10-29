Cardinals drop season-opener to Plymouth State

PLATTSBURGH — This isn't exactly the way the Plattsburgh State men's hockey team wanted to begin its 2021-22 season.
The Cardinals couldn't hold a 2-0 lead and dropped a 3-2 non-conference decision to Plymouth State Friday night at the Stafford Ice Arena.
Plattsburgh State held a 39-28 advantage in shots on goal, but were held off the scoreboard from the 2:58 mark of the second period on by Panthers' goaltender Kalle Anderson, who finished with 37 saves.
“Most games are lost and not won, and we lost that game tonight,” Plattsburgh State coach Steve Moffat said. “We had a 2-0 lead and lost our focus. Our guys were chirping on the ice and on the bench.
“We didn't play our game. We had more offensive zone time, we controlled the puck more and we had way more grade A scoring chances. But we didn't capitalize on our chances. Their goaltender played excellent the second half of the game.”
The Cardinals took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but Plymouth State tied it when Myles Abbate stole the puck and went in to score a short-handed goal with 5:21 gone.
Then, at 14:30, Marcus Seidl put the Panthers ahead to stay with a shot from near the boards to the right of Plattsburgh State goalie Anthony Del Tufo.
The Cardinals applied the pressure to try and get the equalizer, but hope for the tying goal were dashed when Plattsburgh State was called for a penalty with 1:54 left in regulation time.
“We played hard, but not with enough urgency,” Moffat said. “The urgency we showed in the last eight minutes of the game.
“Our focus was to keep their forwards in front of us. We walked about it between the second and third periods. We told the guys that they were playing for one shot and that's what they did.”
Newcomer Pavel Kharin gave the Cardinals the lead just 37 seconds into the game, with Mitchell Hale assisting.
Hale then made it 2-0 with 2:58 gone in the second stanza, assisted by Ryan Hogg and Joey Mancuso.
But Plymouth State was able to get back into it on Jeromey Rancour's goal at the 10:24 mark, cutting the Cardinals' lead in half.
“They score their first goal and that got them excited,” Moffat said. “That put them only one shot away from tying it.
“It was probably a kiss of death for us when we scored 30 seconds into the game. Thankfully, we get to play tomorrow.”
Del Tufo, making his first-career start in net for the Cardinals, finished with 25 saves.
The Cardinals will look to get on the winning track when they host Castleton State tonight at 7 p.m. in another non-conference encounter.
—
Plymouth State 3, Plattsburgh State 2
Score by periods:
Plymouth State 0 1 2 — 3
Plattsburgh State 1 1 0 — 2
First period- 1, PSU, Kharin (Hale), :37.
Second period- 2, PSU, Hale (Mancuso, Hogg), 2:58. 3, PS, Rancour (Austin, Besner), 10:24.
Third period- 4, PS, Abbate shg, 5:21. 5, PS, Seidl (Dewitt, Austin), 14:30.
Shots on goal:
Playmouth State 11 6 11 — 28
Plattsburgh State 8 15 16 — 39
Saves- Anderson, PS, 37. Del Tufo, PSU, 25.
