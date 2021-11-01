Cardinals clobber Castleton for first victory

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men's hockey team had its present and future on display Saturday night.
The Cardinals (1-1) skated to their first victory of the season with an 8-1 non-conference decision over Castleton State at Stafford Ice Arena.
Plattsburgh State's lineup included 13 newcomers, and the Cardinals' first seven goals were scored by players who were skating in their first regular-season games for the team this past weekend. In fact, of the 19 total goals and assists accumulated, newcomers accounted for 15 of those points.
“It's great to see the younger players score their first goals and get the puck,” Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat said. “The younger guys played well, but everyone on the team played well.
“Scoring your first goal and getting your first win is sometimes the hardest. But getting that first goal gets the monkey off your back.”
Bennett Stockdale led the way with two goals, while Carson Gallagher, Jacob Modry, Luk Jirousek, Joey Mancuso and Marcus Mitchell tallied one apiece. Veteran Mitchell Hale scored the eighth and final Plattsburgh State goal.
Two newcomers were in net for the Cardinals, with Anthony Del Tufo playing the first two periods and making 14 saves and Jacob Hearne in goal for the third with six stops. Plattsburgh State held a huge 49-21 shot advantage.
Gallagher opened the scoring just 15 seconds into the game and Stockdale added goals at 4:23 and 19:44, the second a short-handed tally, to give the Cardinals a 3-0 advantage after one period.
Modry, Jirousek, Mancuso and Mitchell then all scored in the first 13 minutes of the second stanza to make it 7-0.
Connor Rider's goal at 16:52 put the Spartans (1-1) on the board, but Hale's short-handed goal at the 18:48 mark restored the Cardinals' seven-goal advantage.
There was no scoring in the third.
“We got off to a really good start again, scoring a goal just 15 seconds in,” Moffat said. “This time, however, we were able to keep our foot on the pedal.
“But what was even better than scoring all the goals was holding them to only one. We didn't give them a lot of chances and closed out the game well. We made one mistake, a freshman mistake, that led to their goal.
“And, we did a pretty good job staying out of the box.”
Moffat, with the Cardinals bouncing back from Friday's season-opening 3-2 loss to Plymouth State, was able to get a good look at his team the past two nights. Especially the newcomers.
“The players need to bring something to the table every practice and every game,” he said. “That's huge because of the great competition we have for playing time.
“It's a great problem to have with the depth on the team. It's also hard on some of the players. When you play, you have to execute or you may find yourself out of the lineup. The players who didn't get a chance to play need to be patient.”
There was also a pre-game ceremony on Saturday honoring Plattsburgh State all-time standout defenseman and Hall of Famer Chris Panek, who was a key member of the Cardinals' 1987 national championship team. Panek passed away last August.
Plattsburgh State now heads into SUNYAC play this weekend, hosting Cortland on Friday and rival Oswego on “Rock the Red" night on Saturday.
—
Plattsburgh State 8, Castleton State 1
Castleton State 0 1 0 — 1
Plattsburgh State 3 5 0 — 8
First period- 1, PSU, Gallagher (Stockdale), :15. 2, PSU, Stockdale (Gallagher, Modry), 4:23. 3, PSU, Stockdale shg, 19:43.
Second period- 4, PSU, Modry (Hale), :36. 5, PSU, Jirousek ppg (Ring, Gallagher), 2:43. 6, PSU, Mancuso (Hale, Hogg), 7:31. 7, PSU, Mitchell (Mancuso, Jirousek), 13:17. 8, CS, Rider (Wiswell, Barber), 16:52. 9, PSU, Hale shg (Ring), 18:48.
Third period- no scoring.
Shots on goal- Plattsburgh State 49, Castleton State 21.
Goaltenders (shots/saves)- Collett (31-24), Rodrique (18-17), CS, 49-41, Del Tufo (15-14), Hearne (6-6), PSU, 21-20.
