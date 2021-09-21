Cardinals break out of slump with win against Sage

ALBANY — Plattsburgh State men's soccer cruised to a 5-0 victory over Russell Sage College in a non-conference match on Tuesday afternoon at ACP Stadium.
Plattsburgh, which improved its record to 3-3-0 on the season, commences SUNYAC play with a home match against Oswego State at 4 p.m. on Friday.
Sage (3-3-1) plays a road conference match against Alfred University at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The Cardinals scored twice in the first half to take a 2-0 lead into halftime.
First-year midfielder Brian Coughlan made the score 1-0 in the 13 minute after receiving a pass in the 18-yard box from Kevin Abbondanza before finishing with a shot into the lower-right corner of the net for his fourth goal of the season.
The score remained 1-0 until the 35th minute when Yusif Okine tallied his second goal of the season after receiving a pass near the top of the 18-yard box and evading multiple defenders as he dribbled towards the left side of the goal and scored with a left-footed shot into the lower-right corner.
In the 51st minute, Coughlan played a pass from the right side across the front of the goal to senior midfielder Cameron Richards, who one-timed a shot into the lower-left part of the goal to make the score 3-0.
Richards scored again in the 58th minute to make the score 4-0 when Dylan Shalvey played the ball from the right side of the midfield towards the top of the 18-yard box. Richardson collected the pass and scored with a low shot from near the top of the 18-yard box.
Trey Ekert made the final score 5-0 with his first goal as a Cardinal, scoring on a low shot from near the top of the 18-yard box in the 85th minute.
Teddy Healy improved to 3-3-0 on the season after making three saves in 62:43 of action. With Cardinals in control of the game, Healy was relieved by goalkeeper Matthew Heimowitz for the final 27:17. Heimowitz made two saves.
Nolan Murphy started in goal for Sage and allowed four goals with five saves over 57:39 played. Murphy was relieved by Tyler Brennan, who allowed one goal and made two saves over the final 32:21 of the match.
Plattsburgh held a 15-8 advantage in shots, including a 12-5 edge in shots on goal.
—
Plattsburgh 5, Sage 0
PSU 2 3 — 5
SAG 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, P, Coughlan (Abbondanza), 12:47. 2, P, Okine, 34:45.
Second half- 3, P, Richards (Coughlan), 50:20. 4, P, Richards (Shalvey), 57:29. 5, P, Ekert, 84:54
Shots- Plattsburgh, 15-8
Saves- Healy (P) 3, Heimowitz (P) 2. Murphy (S) 5, Brennan (S) 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.