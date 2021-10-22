Cardinal women down St. Michael's in exhibition hockey

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The No. 1-ranked Plattsburgh State women's ice hockey team skated past St. Michael's College, 8-0, in a road exhibition game on Friday night at Cairns Arena.
The game was the first game of a home-and-home exhibition series.
The Cardinals scored one goal in the first period, three goals in the second period and four goals in the third period, with graduate student forward Annie Katonka leading all scorers with five goals.
Katonka scored the Cardinals' first two goals of the game at 18:59 of the first period and 8:00 of the second period to make the score 2-0. Her second goal came on the power play.
After senior forward Taylor Whitney made the score 3-0 with a goal at 13:57 of the second period, Katonka capped off the second-period scoring with her third goal of the night at 17:29.
In the third period, Katonka made the score 5-0 with a power-play goal at 4:35. Later in the period, Lily Stumm added a power-play marker to make the score 6-0 at the 11:43 mark.
After Bridget Orr contributed an even-strength tally at 15:11 to push the Cardinal lead to 7-0, Katonka capped off the scoring with a power-play goal at 18:18 to make the final score 8-0.
Defenseman Erin McArdle and forward Sara Krauseneck tallied three and four assists, respectively.
Senior netminder Ashley Davis made 21 saves for Plattsburgh State.
Plattsburgh outshot Saint Michael's, 35-21.
The Cardinals host the Purple Knights today at 3 p.m. at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena.
—
Plattsburgh State 8, St. Michael's 0
PSU 1 3 4 — 8
STM 0 0 0 — 0
First period- 1, PSU, Katonka (Krauseneck, Stumm), 18:59.
Second period- 2, PSU, Katonka (McArdle, Boric), 8:00, PP. 3, PSU, Whitney (Boric, Benjamin), 13:57. 4, PSU, Katonka (Olshansky, Krauseneck), 17:29.
Third period- 5, PSU, Katonka (Krauseneck, McArdle), 4:35, PP. 6, PSU, Stumm (Olshansky, Wasik), 11:43, PP. 7, PSU, Orr (Cheney, Calhoun), 15:11. 8, PSU, Katonka (Krauseneck, McArdle), 18:18, PP.
Shots on goal- Plattsburgh, 35-21.
Goaltenders (shots/saves)- Davis, PSU, 21-21. Mudrak, STM, 31-24; Dicomitis, STM, 4-3.
