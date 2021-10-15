Cardinal men take down Brockport, 1-0

BROCKPORT — Junior forward Alex Graci scored a goal in the 12th minute, and the Cardinal defense did the rest as the Plattsburgh State men's soccer team shut out SUNY Brockport, 1-0, in SUNYAC play on Friday at Bob Boozer Field.
Graci scored his first goal of the season — the fourth of his collegiate career — when Yusif Okine stole the ball from a Brockport player on the left side of midfield.
Okine dribbled towards the top left of the 18-yard box and played a pass into it before Graci ran onto the pass and one-touched a shot into the lower-right corner of the goal.
The Cardinals' defense and first-year goaltender Teddy Healy made the lead stand as Plattsburgh outshot the Golden Eagles, 18-7, in the match.
Healy stopped five shots in earning his first collegiate shutout.
The Cardinals, who improved their record to 5-7-1 on the season, continue SUNYAC play with a road match against SUNY Geneseo at 1 p.m. today.
—
Plattsburgh 1, Brockport 0
PSU 1 0 — 1
BRP 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, PSU, Graci (Okine), 11:04.
Second half- No Scoring.
Shots- PSU, 18-7
Saves- Healy, PSU, 5. Taylor, BRP, 5.
