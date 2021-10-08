Cardinal men suffer double overtime loss to Buffalo

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men's soccer team fell to Buffalo State in double overtime, 1-0, in a SUNYAC match Friday afternoon.
In the first half, the Cardinals were outshot by Buffalo State, 8-5. Neither team scored as the match remained scoreless going into halftime.
Neither team scored in the second half as the match remained scoreless at the end of regulation.
Plattsburgh generated more offensive chances in the second half — outshooting Buffalo State, 9-3. Cole Weiner, Yusif Okine, Cameron Richards, John Hayes and Jimmy Alexander all had shots on goal for the Cardinals in the second half but were unable to score. One of Buffalo State's best scoring chances of the second half came in the 77th minute when Theo Pencic took a shot that hit the post.
After neither team scored in the first overtime period, Pencic would score the golden goal for Buffalo State in the 107th minute. Moe Saif dribbled the ball into the 18-yard box and took a shot that was saved by Plattsburgh's first-year goalkeeper Teddy Healy.
However, Pencic got to the rebound first and scored with a right-footed strike into the back of the goal.
The Cardinals outshot Buffalo State, 10-6 shots on goal, in the match.
Healy (3-7-1) made five saves for Plattsburgh. Max Shoemaker earned the shutout with 10 saves for Buffalo State.
The Cardinals next host Fredonia for a SUNYAC match at 1 p.m. today.
—
Buffalo 1, Plattsburgh 0
Plattsburgh 0 0 0 0 – 0
Buffalo 0 0 0 1 – 0
First half- No scoring.
Second half- No scoring.
First overtime- No scoring.
Second overtime- 1, BUF, Pencic (Saif), 106:53.
Shots- Plattsburgh, 10-6.
Saves- Healy, PSU, 5. Shoemaker, BUF, 10.
