Cardinal men fall to Oneonta, 2-1

ONEONTA — The Plattsburgh State men's soccer team fell to SUNY Oneonta, 2-1, in a SUNYAC road match on Friday at Red Dragon Field.
Plattsburgh fell behind Oneonta, 2-0 in the first half.
After a Cardinal foul in the 18-yard box, Tristan Battistoni scored on the ensuing penalty kick — sending a shot into the upper-right corner of the goal to make the score 1-0.
The Red Dragons stretched their lead to 2-0 in the 27th minute when Matt Howe scored his fourth goal of the season. Howe received a pass from Ethan Brunell just outside the top of the 18-yard box and scored with a left-footed shot.
Plattsburgh's first-year midfielder Brian Coughlan scored his team-leading sixth goal of the season in the 34th minute to make the score 2-1. Coughlan played the ball past a defender just outside the top of the 18-yard box. He then regathered the ball and scored with a shot that went in off the inside of the left post.
In the second half, the Cardinals fought to find the game-tying goal. Senior Yusif Okine took a shot in the 86th minute that hit the crossbar, but the match ended 2-1, in favor of Oneonta.
First-year goalkeeper Teddy Healy, who is 3-5-1 on the season, made one save for Plattsburgh State. Nate Hanna stopped three shots for Oneonta.
Oneonta held a 5-3 edge in shots on goal.
Plattsburgh State next plays a SUNYAC match at SUNY New Paltz on Oct. 2, at 1 p.m.
—
Oneonta 2, Plattsburgh State 1
ONE 2 0 — 2
PSU 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, ONE, Battistoni, (PK), 13:31. 2, ONE, Howe (Brunell), 26:30. 3, PSU, Coughlan, 33:36.
Second half- No scoring.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 5-3.
Saves- Hanna, ONE, 3. Healy, PSU, 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.