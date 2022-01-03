Cardinal men downed by Clarkson, 78-68

POTSDAM – The Plattsburgh State men's basketball team outscored Clarkson University by a 37-32 margin in the second half, but the Cardinals dropped a 78-68 decision to the Golden Knights in their non-conference finale, Monday, to open up the New Year.
Kevin Tabb led the Cardinals with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Justin Blanchett drained a career-high 13 points.
For Clarkson, Chris Hulbert had 24 points, while Blake Gearhart and Teddy Fravel added 18 and 13 points, respectively.
Fravel also pulled down 11 rebounds and blocked five shots.
Clarkson never trailed in the contest, though Plattsburgh kept it close in the early going. While Fravel and Hulbert scored on back-to-back possessions early in the first half, the Cardinals answered with a layup by Blanchett and a jumper by Tabb to tie the game.
The Golden Knights then scored 12 unanswered points to take a 16-4 advantage, and, while the home team swelled the lead to 20 with 6:41 to go in the opening stanza, Plattsburgh countered with a 13-2 tear, and a layup by Marlon Todd trimmed the gap to 38-29.
Clarkson opened the differential back up to double digits with eight unanswered points, but a layup by Cameron Ness with eight seconds left provided the halftime score of 46-31 in favor of the Golden Knights.
While Clarkson went on a 16-3 run early in the second to open up a 24-point advantage—its largest of the game—Tabb, Erik Salo, Franklin Infante and Kyle Cary all tallied points as a part of a 10-0 scoring spree to pull the Cardinals back within 14.
The two teams exchanged points until Plattsburgh punctuated the game with a free throw by Ness and a 3-pointer by Todd in the final minute of play.
The Cardinals shot 39.1 percent from the floor, while the Golden Knights knocked down 43.2 percent of their shots from the field. Clarkson finished with a slight 45-44 edge in rebounds.
Plattsburgh drops to 1-9 overall with the loss and next visits Fredonia on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in a SUNYAC tilt.
Clarkson 78, Plattsburgh State 68
Plattsburgh (68)
Tabb 7-2-16, Blanchett 6-1-13, Cary 4-1-9, Todd 3-0-8, Infante 2-2-7, Ryan 2-3-8, Salo 0-4-4, Ness 1-1-3, Wright 0-0-0. Totals- 25-14-68.
Clarkson (78)
Hulbert 9-2-24, Gearhart 9-0-18, Fravel 6-1-13, Joefield 2-2-6, Lucas 0-0-0, Delaney 5-0-13, Dalgety 1-0-2, Cork 0-2-2, Rainville 0-0-0, Welch 0-0-0, Bouyer 0-0-0.
Halftime- Clarkson, 46-31.
3 point goals- Plattsburgh (4) Todd 2, Infante, Ryan. Clarkson (7) Hulbert 4, Delaney 3.
