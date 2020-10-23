Cardinal hockey teams acclimating to lost season

PLATTSBURGH — Students returned to SUNY Plattsburgh for classes this fall, but the Cardinal hockey teams won’t be returning to the ice for a while longer.
The school’s winter season was canceled Monday when the SUNYAC canceled its winter sports, with the women’s hockey team’s Northeast Women’s Hockey League following suit.
“I was not surprised overall, I just thought it would happen closer to the beginning of the season,” women’s head coach Kevin Houle said.
Any time your season ends, it’s hard, men’s hockey coach Steve Moffat said, but this year had an extra sting to it.
“This year, to never even get that chance to get on the ice, it’s disappointing for the players,” Moffat said. “Disappointment is the biggest emotion; they’re still processing it, it almost doesn’t seem real in some ways.”
UNWELCOMED NEWS
While the athletes get why the season cancellation happened, news of a lost year is never going to be news they want to hear.
“I think at the end of the day they understand what is at stake in terms of the pandemic,” Houle said. “That doesn’t take away the disappointment and pain they feel.”
Players will maintain the year of NCAA eligibility that would have been used if the season had gone ahead, but the time off of the ice is still going to be a challenge for returners.
“Once they’ve started playing competitive level hockey, a lot of these players haven’t gone six days without being on the ice,” Moffat said. “Now it’s going to be a good year and a half without playing hockey, which will be hard for them.”
DECISIONS TO MAKE
For players who would have had their senior season, they could conceivably come back and play out their year of eligibility as a graduate student.
Those decisions are likely to come down the line, though, Houle and Moffat said, as many of them are still trying to decide the best academic and economic path forward.
“We’ve gotten in touch with them to see where they’re at; they’re really just going through it right now,” Moffat said of his seniors. “If we get 50 percent back, that’d be great. We’d love to get them all back, but everybody is in a different situation.”
For now, both coaches are focused on trying to be as good of a support system for their athletes as they can, as the students go through a college year unlike any they have seen.
“The important thing for us now is to stay connected with our players and do what we can to help them stay positive, safe and engaged in their academics,” Houle said. “We are fortunate to have a great group of student-athletes on our team that are extremely focused on academic success.”
GROUP WORKOUTS
Up until a spike in COVID-19 cases this week, the college had been allowing fall sports to take part in small group workouts in an effort to allow for some practicing.
Whether or not that will be allowed down the line for the winter sports is still up in the air, the coaches said.
“We have not been told one way or another (if we’ll be able to),” Houle said. “We’re hoping that we can get on the ice and work on skills and development sometime soon.”
NEXT SEASON
The NCAA, SUNYAC and NEWHL have not given any indication for when a next season might be, but both Houle and Moffat are ready for whenever the opportunity presents itself.
“It’s hard to plan for the future when you don’t really know what the future is,” Moffat said. “We have to plan that we are going to be playing next year.”
Both coaches said they will continue with recruiting new players and planning for whenever next season might be as they normally would.
“We have to get working on next year, and we have to make sure the current team is OK,” Moffat said. “They just lost their season, and we have to make sure they’re maintaining their academics.”
