Cardinal hockey great Pereira loses battle with ALS

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh State hockey has lost a great one.
Lenny Pereira, a two-time Division III All-American forward for the Cardinals in the early 1990s, lost his battle with ALS on Tuesday.
“Lenny had just turned 50,” Plattsburgh State men's hockey coach Steve Moffat said. “But he had taken a turn for the worse this past week.”
Pereira made a return to Plattsburgh during the weekend of November 1-2, 2019, when he was honored as part of ALS Awareness/Alumni Weekend. The event was held to raise awareness for ALS and the Treg study.
The Cardinals opened their 2019-20 and State University of New York Athletic Conference season against Brockport and Geneseo at the Stafford Ice Arena that weekend.
He had continued to battle the illness since then.
“Lenny fought to the very end,” Moffat said. “They were aggressive with their treatments which were cutting edge. They did everything they could and he was able to get tremendous support.”
For his career at Plattsburgh State, Pereira ranks fourth all-time with 105 goals, fourth in assists with 129 and third in points with 234. He was inducted into the Cardinals Hockey Hall of Fame in 2016.
“His hockey accomplishments speak for themselves in the Cardinal Hockey books,” Moffat said. “But, it was what he did after that was most important. He gave back to the team.
“He was such a great guy.”
In an interview just prior to returning to Plattsburgh in 2019, Pereira said, “They say spending four years in college are the best years of your life. I was able to play for one of the premier (Division III) teams in the country, and that made it twice as special. I played on one national championship team (1992) and nearly won another. It was about the fellowship, brotherhood, discipline and commitment, along with how to play the game better and have the ability to play somewhere after Plattsburgh.”
Pereira was a native of Mississauga, Ontario, and the president of Franklin Valve LP in Houston, Texas, where he resided with his wife Rachael (a former Plattsburgh State women's soccer player) and daughters, Kylie and Makayla.
“It was great for his kids to be here during that weekend to see what their dad has given to Cardinal Hockey and the community,” Moffat said. “The community loved him.
“He cherished his family, his wife and two daughters. That's the hardest part.”
