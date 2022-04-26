Canton shuts out Plattsburgh High girls, 15-0

PLATTSBURGH — Canton topped Plattsburgh High, Tuesday, 15-0 in a Section VII-X girls lacrosse contest.
Canton (3-0) was led by three goals each from Bryce Butterfield, Meg Martin, and Haley Stevenson. Vivian Coburn added two goals and Maddie Brandy, Laurel Whittier, Ally Kiah and Olivia Franley had one goal each.
Amelia Rodee contributed five saves for Canton. Sophia Brown had 15 saves for Plattsburgh (0-3).
It was the Hornets first full home game of the season and was played at the Plattsburgh State Field House Athletic Complex.
The Hornets are on the road, Thursday, at Ogdensburg, with the start time set for 5:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh will host two home contests at AuSable Valley High School over the weekend: against Saranac Lake Placid on Saturday at 10 a.m. and a return game with Ogdensburg, Sunday at 1 p.m.
—
Canton 15, Plattsburgh High 0
Halftime score- 11-0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.