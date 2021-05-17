Canton keeps PHS quiet with 15-0 win

PLATTSBURGH — The Canton boys lacrosse team showed some firepower against Plattsburgh High, Monday.
The Golden Bears finished with a 15-0 win over the Hornets in Section VII-X action at the Plattsburgh State Athletic Complex.
Daniel Mahoney and Nolan Bombard both scored three goals to lead the Canton offense, while Charles Gandraw buried two more.
Corbin Murray was busy in net making 16 saves for the Hornets, and Hayden Todd pitched a shutout with nine stops.
"Canton’s skill was on full display as they jumped out to a 7-0 halftime lead," Plattsburgh coach Tom Pillsworth said. "PHS goalie Corbin Murray did all he could to keep the young Hornets in the game as he faced a barrage of shots and was able to turn away 16."
The Hornets' Jackson Kain registered seven ground balls, and James Burnham chipped in with four more.
"Hunter Laravia played well on the defensive end and jumped into the offensive fray to try to help as well," Pillsworth said.
Plattsburgh will host Ogdensburg Free Academy, Wednesday, at 5 p.m. back at the Plattsburgh State Athletic Complex.
—
Canton 15, Plattsburgh High 0
Scoring
Canton- Mahoney 3-1, Bombard 3-0, Baxter 1-0, Grandaw 2-0, Taylor 1-0, Hoose 1-1, Hunt 1-0, Schwartzfigure 1-0, Button 0-1, Francis 2-2.
PHS- None.
Halftime- Canton, 7-0.
Saves- Todd, C, 9. Murray, PHS, 16.
Ground balls- Kain (7), Burnham (4), Laravia (2), Pray (2), Daniels, Pachter, Sherman, PHS, 18.
Faceoffs- Kain, PHS, 3.
