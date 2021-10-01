Busy night of soccer sees tight competition

CHAMPLAIN — Bailee Lafountain accounted for the only goal of the game Friday night as Northeastern Clinton edged out a 1-0 victory over Plattsburgh High in Northern Soccer League girls' competition.
Ellie Prairie assisted on Lafountain's game-winning goal which came with 17:15 gone in the second half.
The shutout in net went to Desiree DuBois who finished with 10 saves. Emma Whalen also made 10 stops for the Hornets.
“PHS played well and pressured the ball, which caused us some difficulties,” NCCS coach Tim Surprenant said. “For the first 25 minutes of the second half, we played well and were able to put one in the net.
“Even though is wasn't our best performance the girls stayed together and found a way to win. I am proud of the girls for the way they were able to handle a tough game.”
—
NCCS 1, Plattsburgh 0
Plattsburgh 0 0 — 0
NCCS 0 1 — 1
Second half- 1, NCCS, Lafountain (Prairie), 17:15.
Shots- NCCS, 11-10.
Saves- Whalen, PHS, 10. DuBois, NCCS, 10.
SARANAC 6
SARANAC LAKE 1
SARANAC LAKE — Alex LaDue scored on a penalty kick just six minutes into the game to give the Red Storm the lead.
But the Chiefs poured it on after that as Sydney Myers scored three of her team's five goals later in the half.
Olivia Davis added the other two goals for Saranac in the opening 40 minutes to give the Chiefs a commanding 5-1 advantage.
Myers then completed her hat trick midway through the second stanza.
“Saranac is a very good soccer team,” Saranac Lake coach Jason Wamsganz said. “They are well coached and their players move the ball very unselfishly.
“Sydney Myers sees the field well and creates space for herself and opportunities for her teammates. She is surrounded by an extremely talented supporting cast.”
—
Saranac 6, Saranac Lake 1
Saranac 5 1 — 6
Saranac Lake 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, SLCS, LaDue pk, 6:00. 2, SCS, Myers, 10:00. 3, SCS, Myers (Mulverhill), 15:00. 4, SCS, Davis, 18:00. 5, SCS, Myers, 19:00. 6, SCS, Davis, 37:00.
Second half- 7, SCS, Myers, 25:00.
Shots- Saranac, 20-3.
Saves- Damiani, SCS, 2. Goetz, SLCS, 16.
LAKE PLACID 2
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 1
LAKE PLACID — Dariana Patterson's second goal of the game, with 3:11 remaining in the first half, broke a 1-all tie and gave the Blue Bombers their win.
Patterson opened the scoring with a penalty kick with just 1:35 gone in the game. But Monique Faubert tied it for the Bobcats at the 25:00 mark.
“We played well as a team today and Dariana Patterson had a strong performance at forward and midfield,” Lake Placid coach Heather Brewer said.
“Alexis Belrose played a strong game for NAC.”
—
Lake Placid 2, NAC 1
NAC 1 0 — 1
Lake Placid 2 0 — 2
First half- 1, LPCS, Dar. Patterson pk, 1:35. 2, NAC, Faubert (Seguin), 25:00. 3, LP, Dar. Patterson, 36:49.
Shots- Lake Placid, 13-7.
Saves- Peryea, NAC, 10. Huffman, LP, 6.
TICONDEROGA 1
SETON CATHOLIC 1, OT
PLATTSBURGH — Kennedy Davis scored a goal in the second half to pull the Sentinels into an overtime tie with the Knights.
Seton Catholic took a 1-0 lead in the opening stanza when Madyson Whalen was credited with the goal on a Ticonderoga own goal.
Lizzie Rich made eight saves in the Ticonderoga nets and Allisyn Johnston turned away five shots in the Seton Catholic nets.
“I was really proud of how we played today,” Seton Catholic coach Ariel Masten said. “Everything we have been working on in practice is carrying over into our games. We played well throughout the entire 100 minutes.
“Ticonderoga also fought hard through the entire game.
—
Ticonderoga 1, Seton Catholic 1, OT
Ticonderoga 0 1 0 0 — 1
Seton Catholic 1 0 0 0 — 1
First half- 1, SC, Whalen, 4:33.
Second half- 2, TCS, Davis (Dorsett), 33:32.
Shots- Seton Catholic, 8-6.
Saves- Rich, Ti, 7. Johnston, SC, 5.
WILLSBORO 7
CROWN POINT 0
CROWN POINT — Jenna Ford and Lexi Nolette accounted for all the goals in the Warriors' win.
Ford finished with four goals and two assists, while Nolette added three goals and an assist. Gabby Marble picked up assists on two of Ford's goals.
Ford tallied three goals in the first half to help Willsboro jump out to a 4-0 lead.
—
Willsboro 7, Crown Point 0
Willsboro 4 3 — 7
Crown Point 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, WICS, Nolette (Ford), 8:11. 2, WICS, Ford (Nolette), 20:08. 3, WICS, Ford (Marble), 23:03. 4, WICS, Ford (Marble), 28:04.
Second half- 5, WICS, Nolette (Lobdell), 4:25. 6, WICS, Nolette (Ford), 20:20. 7, WICS, Ford (Bourdeau), 23:48.
Shots- Willsboro, 28-1.
Saves- Bruno, WICS, 1. Duprey, CPCS, 18.
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 2
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 1
LONG LAKE — Rhiannon Sandiford scored the game-winning goal with 4:36 remaining in regulation.
Fanny Lamos gave the Orange the lead with a goal early in the contest before Maddie Anauo, who assisted on Sandiford's deciding marker, tied the contest with 7:38 gone in the opening half.
Brittany Mieras was in net for Schroon Lake/Newcomb to get the win.
—
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 2, Indian Lake/Long Lake 1
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 1 1 — 2
Indian Lake/Long Lake 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, IL/LL, Lamos, 3:12. 2, SL/N, Anauo (Prikryl), 7:38.
Second half- 3, SL/N, Sandiford (Anauo), 35:24.
Shots- NA.
Goalies- Mieras, SL/N. Liddle, IL/LL.
BOYS
BEEKMANTOWN 3
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 1
ELLENBURG — Ethan Burke tallied two second-half goals to help lead the Eagles past the Bobcats.
Burke broke a 1-all tie 4:45 into the second stanza and added an insurance marker with 14:44 remaining.
The first half was scoreless until Zach DuBray put Beekmantown on the board at the 37:29 mark.
Then shortly after, at 38:52, Ayden Wrye pulled NAC back into a tie.
The Eagles sheld a 15-9 shot advantage.
—
Beekmantown 3, NAC 1
BCS 1 2 — 3
NAC 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, BCS, DuBray (Burke), 37:29. 2, NAC, Wrye (Labarge), 38:52.
Second half- 3, BCS, Burke, 4:45. 4, BCS, Burke (Mosley), 25:16.
Shots- Beekmantown, 15-9.
Saves- Golden, BCS, 4. Stickney, NAC, 7.
KEENE 2
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 1
JOHNSBURG — Keenan Linton's second-half goal snapped a 1-all tie and gave the Beavers their victory.
Nolan Pierson opened the scoring for the hosts in the first half, only to have Hyler Isham answer for Keene.
Cooper Gagnon turned away 11 shots in the Keene nets.
—
Keene 2, Johnsburg/Minerva 1
KCS 1 1 — 2
JB/M 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, J/M, Pierson (Wing), 11:14. 2, KCS, Isham, 17:03.
Second half- 3, KCS, Linton (Morelli), 13:19.
Shots- Johnsburg/Minerva, 15-10.
Saves- Gagnon, KCS, 11. Patton, J/M, 8.
WILLSBORO 5
CROWN POINT 0
WILLSBORO — Ethan Leibeck scored three goals, including two in the first half, to power the Warriors (6-4).
Justin Joslyn and Vincent Duso also tallied for Willsboro, with Duso's penalty kick late in the contest his first-career varsity goal.
Logan Jaquish recorded the shutout in net with four saves as the Warriors turned in a strong game defensively.
—
Willsboro 5, Crown Point 0
Crown Point 0 0 — 0
Willsboro 2 3 — 5
First half- 1, WICS, E. Leibeck (C. Leibeck), 19:20. 2, WICS, E. Leibeck (Joslyn), 31:09.
Second half- 3, WICS, Joslyn (Lee), 9:18. 4, WICS, E. Leibeck, 12:57. 5, WICS, Duso, 39:25.
Shots- Willsboro, 21-7.
Saves- Tompkins, CPCS, 16. Jaquish, WICS, 4.
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 4
KINGS SCHOOL 2
NEWCOMB — Logan Bush scored three goals to lead the hosts to a non-league win.
Bush tallied two goals and Ethan Phillips one in the first half to give Schroon Lake/Newcomb a 3-0 advantage.
But Kings made it interesting in the first 20 minutes of the second stanza on two goals by Logan Benan. Bush, however, scored his third goal of the contest midway through the second to seal the deal.
—
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 4, Kings School 2
KS 0 2 — 2
SLN 3 1 — 4
First half- 1, SL/N, Bush, 21:53. 2, SL/N, Phillips (Bush), 28:00. 3, SL/N, Bush (Pelkey), 21:51.
Second half- 4, KS, Benan (Dolan), 11:39. 5, KS, Benan, 19:35. 6, SL/N, Bush, 21:46.
Shots- Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 19-8.
Saves- Dolan, KS, 5. Carniglia (4), Armstrong (4), SL/N, 4.
BOQUET VALLEY 5
BOLTON/WARRENSBURG 1
WESTPORT — Oakley Buehler tied the game at 1-all with just one second remaining in the first half before the Griffins scored four goals in the final 20 minutes of the game to pull away in non-league play.
Grayson King tallied the game-winning marker at 20:09 of the second half to snap a 1-all tie and then it was Ben Burdo with goals at 29:38 and 34:41 and Buehler to close out the scoring at 39:00.
—
Boquet Valley 5, Bolton/Warrensburg 1
Bolton/Warrensburg 1 0 — 1
Boquet Valley 1 4 — 5
First half- 1, B/W, Cunniffe, 37:41. 2, BV, Fiegl (O. Buehler), 39:59.
Second half- 3, BV, King, 20:09. 4, BV, Burdo (Hooper), 29:39. 5, BV, Burdo (O. Buehler), 34:41. 6, BV, O. Buehler, 39:00.
Shots- Boquet Valley, 21-2.
Saves- Eager, B/W, 18. Egglefield, BV, 1.
