Bushey wins wrestling title

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Ia. — Niagara County Community College sophomore and former Peru High School graduate Jordan Bushey became the history-rich wrestling program's sixth National Champion at this past weekend's NJCAA Championships in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Bushey joins past NCCC greats Willie Moore (1977), Mark Jurek (1989), Dan Uhteg (1991), Rashad Evans (2000) and Troy Keller (2018) on the list.
Bushey, the top seed in the 174-pound bracket, went 5-0 at the tournament.
The Region III/Eastern District I Most Outstanding Wrestler finished the season with a 35-2 record.
—
Bushey's NJCAA tournament results
Championship- dec. Daniel Torres (Jamestown), 3-2.
Semifinal- dec. Jeremiah Colon (Rochester), 6-2.
Quarterfinal- major dec. Breason Lewis (Northeastern), 15-1.
Round of 16- pin Jacobi Deal (Northwest Kansas Tech), 1:36.
Round of 32- dec. Austin Hacker (Colby), 6-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.