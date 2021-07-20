Burleigh named Head of Athletic Facilities at Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH – Brady Burleigh, a 2016 SUNY Plattsburgh graduate and a four-year student worker in the Field House, has been named Plattsburgh State's head of athletic facilities, as announced by Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation Mike Howard.
"We are very excited to be welcoming Brady back to Cardinal Country," Howard said. "This position is critical to supporting the needs of our 18 intercollegiate teams, so having someone on board with his expertise and familiarity with SUNY Plattsburgh is a huge boost for our department."
Burleigh worked as a graduate assistant for facilities and aquatics while earning his Master of Science in sport management at SUNY Cortland. In that role, he supervised more than 120 student workers; managed orders for equipment, staff gear and other inventory; assisted with daily deposits, payroll and purchasing operations; helped develop and monitor a department budget of more than $1 million; and created a full risk management audit for the Student Life Center to address potential areas of concern within the facility.
As an undergraduate student at Plattsburgh from 2012-16, Burleigh worked as a building supervisor within the Field House, assisting with the daily operations of the building; performing regular maintenance of the ice sheet at Stafford Ice Arena; oversaw all events that took place during the Field House during scheduled shifts; and prepared the facility to host the NCAA Division III Women's Ice Hockey Championship on two occasions.
"I am beyond excited for the opportunity to return to SUNY Plattsburgh in a role that will get back into the world of Cardinal Athletics while also providing me with a chance to positively impact the community that I grew up in," Burleigh said.
After graduating from Plattsburgh with a Bachelor of Science in fitness and wellness leadership in 2016, Burleigh worked as a personal trainer within the City of Plattsburgh Recreation Department for two years. He most recently served as a residential counselor at the Mountain Lake Academy in Lake Placid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.