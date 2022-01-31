Buckley hits 100 points as Saranac beats Tupper Lake

TUPPER LAKE — Less than a week after teammate Zach O'Connell reached the 100th-point mark for his varsity hockey career, Hayden Buckley did the same.
Buckey, needing two points to hit the milestone, scored a goal and added two assists to lead Saranac to a 6-4 non-conference victory over Tupper Lake on Saturday.
"Hayden is an outstanding team leader and works hard in all three zones," Saranac coach Robby Knowles said. "His skill set is extremely high and his hockey IQ is at the same level.
"Hayden also played for my uncle Rob throughout youth hockey, so being able to coach him at this level is special to me.:
The Chiefs, down 2-1 after one period, grabbed the lead for good with four goals in the second stanza to take a 5-3 advantage.
Hunter Provost tallied two goals, while Buckley, O'Connell, Ryan Maggy and Landen Duprey netted a goal apiece for the Chiefs, and Mason Patnode turned away 41 shots in net.
"We generated a lot of good scoring chances, but we need to find a way to score more goals in the dirty areas," Knowles said. "Our defensive zone play needs improvement as three of their goals came from missed assignments in our end."
Karter Kenniston accounted for two of the Lumberjacks' goals, while Phillip Beaudette and Griffin Shaheen added one each. Shaheen chipped in three assists.
"We have some time to prepare for Beekmantown on Thursday," Knowles said. "They are playing extremely well right now, so we need to minimize our mistakes and be ready to play fast to beat their physical style."
—
Saranac 6, Tupper Lake 4
SCS 1 4 1 — 6
TPL 2 1 1 — 4
First period- 1, TPL, Kenniston (Shaheen), 6:24. 2, SCS, O'Connell shg (Provost), 7:53. 3, TPL, Beaudette (Shaheen, Kenniston), 9:02.
Second period- 4, SCS, Buckley (Patrie, E. Barnes), 1:43. 5, TPL, Kenniston (Savage, Shaheen), 6:53. 6, SCS, Provost (Buckley, Patrie), 7:15. 7, SCS, Maggy (O'Connell, Duprey), 8:40. 8, SCS, Provost (Phinney), 7:53.
Third Period- 9, TPL, Shaheen (Kenniston, Savage), 8:09. 10, SCS, Duprey ppg (Provost, Buckley), 10:52,
Shots- Saranac 47, Tupper Lake 45.
Shots/Saves- Patnode, SCS, 45-41. Whitmore, TL, 47-41.
GIRLS
MASSENA 5
PLATTSBURGH 3
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornet girls just about completed the comeback, but an empty-net goal from Red Raider Harper Oakes quashed Plattsburgh’s hopes.
“In the third period, late in the fourth game of the week, we faced our greatest physical and mental battle of the year,” Hornet coach Trevor Cameron said. “Our schedule has been very challenging; our team needs to get rested and healthy for playoffs.”
Plattsburgh’s Amanda Vaughn opened the scoring with the first period’s only goal, and McKenzie Brown scored 35 seconds into the second period to make it 2-0, Hornets.
But Massena cut that lead to one before the end of the second, with Brooke Terry scoring, and then opened the third period with three more goals.
Terry scored two more to complete her hat trick, and Ella Matejcik added one of her own.
Brown got the Hornets within one with another goal at the 11:55 mark, but Oakes’ empty-netter with 50 seconds left sealed the Red Raider victory.
—
Massena 5, Plattsburgh 3
PHS 1 1 1 — 3
MAS 0 1 4 — 5
First period- 1, PHS, Vaughn (Johnston, Perry), 11:19.
Second period- 2, PHS, Brown, 0:35. 3, MAS, Terry (Prentice), 8:55.
Third Period- 4, MAS, Terry, 4:31. 5, MAS, Matejcik (Johnson), 7:58. 6, MAS, Terry (Prentice), 10:21. 7, PHS, Brown (Vaughn), 11:55. 8, MAS, Oakes ENG (Jabaut), 14:10.
Shots/Saves- Lebrun, PHS, 24-20. White, MAS, 23-20.
FRIDAY
NON-LEAGUE
BOYS
BEEKMANTOWN 1
SALMON RIVER 1
FORT COVINGTON — The Eagles fought their way to a close, 1-1 tie against the Shamrocks in a non-league tune-up.
“I could not be more proud of our team's ability to raise their game to the next level on the road against the third-ranked team in NYS,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said. “Going in, we knew that it would be a state playoff pace of play kind of game and a great opportunity to see where we are as a team outside of our section.”
The game’s biggest standout was Eagle goalie Austin Doser, who turned aside 42 of Salmon River’s 43 shots in the game.
Luke Moser netted Beekmantown’s only goal, tying the game on the powerplay in the second period off of an assist from Louis Sweenor.
“We look forward to building off of this game as we enter the final month of the regular season,” Frechette said.
—
Beekmantown 1, Salmon River 1
BCS 0 1 0 — 1
SMR 1 0 0 — 1
First period- 1, SMR, Wylie (Moulton, Cook).
Second period- 2, BCS, Moser PPG (Sweenor).
Third Period- No scoring.
Overtime- No scoring.
Shots/Saves- Doser, BCS, 43-42. Rick, SMR, 22-21.
GIRLS
SLP 7
BEEKMANTOWN 3
CHAZY — A four-goal second period from Dariana Paterson powered SLP to a decisive victory over the Eagles.
“It was nice to get the win and see smiles and joy on the girls faces,” SLP coach Butch Martin said. “We have faced many hurdles this season and to end with a nice win is rewarding for the girls.”
Beekmantown opened the scoring, though, with Janna Ruest converting on a Leah Coulombe pass, 2:45 into the first period.
Before the end of the opening frame, SLP’s Faith Warner scored her first of two goals in the game to tie things up at 1-1 before intermission.
Then, 4:13 into the second period, Tailor Whitson gave SLP its first lead before Patterson went to work, scoring four consecutive goals. Two of those goals were assisted by Danaya Patterson.
Warner tallied her second goal just 53 seconds into the third period, capping off SLP’s scoring for the night.
Ruest then tallied another for Beekmantown before Coulombe notched an unassisted goal with 11 seconds left to make it the final, 7-3 score.
—
SLP 7, Beekmantown 3
SLP 1 5 1 — 7
BCS 1 0 2 — 3
First period- 1, BCS, J. Ruest (Coulombe), 2:45. 2, SLP, Warner (Whitson, Nichols), 12:12.
Second period- 3, SLP, Whitson (Dar. Patterson, Goetz), 4;13. 4, SLP, Dar. Patterson (Dan. Patterson), 6:10. 5, SLP, Dar. Patterson (Dan. Patterson), 7:51. 6, SLP, Dar. Patterson (Shumway, Logan), 11:35. 7, SLP, Dar. Patterson (Whitson, Kilbourne-Hill), 12:03.
Third Period- 8, SLP, Warner (Nichols, Gardner), 0:53. 9, BCS, J. Ruest (Burdo), 11:31. 10, BCS, Coulombe, 14:49.
Shots/Saves- McKillip, SLP, 14-11. Ritter, BCS, 26-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.