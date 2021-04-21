B'town, Peru win volleyball matches

SARANAC — Beekmantown remained undefeated, Wednesday, with a 3-0 victory over Saranac in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball.
The Eagles had to scrap their way to a 27-25 first-set victory before winning the second and third frame much more comfortably.
Brooke Ruest led Beekmantown in kills with 11, while Jenna Begor notched 17 digs and Alexys Hawks had 25 assists and seven aces.
Lauren Cross and Ella Repas both accounted for seven kills to boost the Eagles.
After going the distance in the first set, the Chiefs ran out of steam a bit and fell 25-16 and 25-15 in the second and third sets.
Zoe Vaughn finished with 14 assists and seven digs for Saranac, and Kate Siskavich chipped in with nine kills and seven digs.
Hannah Dresser recorded a team-high six points, and Hannah Charlebois was right behind her with five more.
Beekmantown 3, Saranac 0
27-25, 25-16, 25-15
BCS- Begor 17 digs, 1 assist, 3 aces; Hawks 2 digs, 25 assists, 4 kills, 7 aces; Hilborne 3 digs; Ruest 3 digs, 11 kills, 3 aces; Franklin 1 dig; Cross 1 dig, 7 kills; Repas 7 kills, 2 aces; Willette 5 digs, 4 aces; Mulvaney 1 dig; Dominy 1 kill.
SCS- Knelly 2 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 2 digs; Charlebois 5 points, 2 aces, 2 digs; Taylor 1 assist, 4 digs; Dresser 6 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 3 digs; Blair 1 dig; Schiraldi 3 points, 3 kills, 1 assists, 7 digs; Vaughn 4 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 14 assists, 7 digs; Gillespie 1 kill; Siskavich 4 points, 9 kills, 7 digs.
PERU 3
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
PERU — The Nighthawks got out to a hot start and used that momentum to finish off the Cougars in three sets.
Northeastern Clinton made things interesting in the third set, but Peru managed to come away with a 25-21 victory to seal the deal.
Rachel Madore tallied a double-double with 14 assists and 13 points to power the Nighthawks.
Shian Brunell put up a nice stat line for Peru with 11 points, seven digs and five aces, and Alyssa Bartholomew filled all but one stat category and finished with six points, four digs, three kills, two assists and a kill.
Adelia Bousquet (6), Ryleigh Clary (5) and Alexandrea LaValley (5) combined for 16 Nighthawk points.
Peru 3, Northeastern Clinton 0
25-11, 25-14, 25-21
NCCS- No statistics reported to the Press-Republican.
PCS- Bartholomew 6 points, 3 aces, 1 kill, 2 assists, 4 digs; Bousquet 6 points, 2 aces, 2 kills; Brunell 11 points, 5 aces, 1 kill, 7 digs; Clary 5 points, 1 dig; Finn 3 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 4 digs; LaValley 5 points, 1 ace, 4 kills, 4 digs; Madore 13 points, 4 aces, 1 kill, 14 assists, 6 digs; Martin 3 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig; Robinson 2 kills; Seymour 2 points, 2 digs.
