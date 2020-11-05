B'town outlasts Saranac in stellar game

BEEKMANTOWN — One of the most anticipated games of the girls Northern Soccer League season lived up to expectations Thursday.
Saranac entered the game undefeated, while Beekmantown had just one loss to its name, and both teams played extremely competitive throughout.
When all was said and done, Kiera Regan's strike with 2:15 remaining sent the Eagles (8-1) to a 3-2 victory over the Chiefs (9-1).
"I was trying to get a goal the entire game," Regan said with a laugh. "I got my shot off on a couple occasions earlier, but it just was not exactly what I was looking for. This one hit right, and it went right to the corner. It was a great moment."
The final two-plus minutes were a bit frantic, but Beekmantown shut the door on Saranac, which played with 10 players after Lia Parker was given a red card with 2:32 remaining in the first half.
"For us, (this win) was unbelievable," Eagles coach Jon Chapman said. "We lost our heart and soul of our team in our leading scorer (Danielle Dyke). To lose her and then step up and find a way to win that game is unbelievable because Saranac is a great team."
Late in the first half, a physical sequence of play that started with a loose-ball battle went south when Parker and Dyke got tangled up before Dyke was sent flying to the ground by Parker.
Dyke was taken off the field by stretcher and transported via ambulance to receive further evaluation.
"I am hoping that Danielle Dyke will be OK," Chiefs coach Mary LoTemplio said. "We were concerned about her injury. I thought we adjusted very well once we had to go down to 10 players, but you never want to see an injury like that."
Dyke broke the ice and scored the first goal of the game to put the Eagles ahead 1-0 off an assist from Emma McCasland just over six minutes into play, but Saranac came storming back.
Sydney Myers buried a beautiful cross from Olivia Davis to even matters at 1-all with 29:25 remaining before halftime, setting the table for an exciting second half.
"It was a back-and-forth, momentum-changing type of game you love to participate in if you win, and it's rough when you lose," LoTemplio said. "It was a great soccer game. Beekmantown was a worthy opponent. We had a few good chances at the end, and we did not put them away."
The Chiefs took the lead when Lily Gadway found the back of the net near the midway mark of the second half, but it then was the Eagles' turn to come back.
McCasland put home a goal thanks to an assist by Alexis Provost with 17:48 left before the final horn.
Regan capped off the rally when she buried a feed from Elizabeth Chapman.
"This is the best team I have ever played with," Regan said. "We play with so much grit. When we get down, we come back with 150 percent and go for it. Tonight was just a really great night. We were under the lights, and this is the type of game you want to play in."
Beekmantown scored more goals against Saranac, Thursday, than the Chiefs had allowed all season.
The strong Saranac defense had surrendered just two goals before playing the Eagles, who finished with a 20-8 shot advantage.
"As far as we are concerned, we have so many offensive weapons on our team," Chapman said. "We have so many girls that can put the ball in the net. This game came down to what I feel is the best offense in the league against the best defense in the league. We found a way to do it."
Macayla Scofield finished with six saves for Beekmantown, while Chiefs keeper Payton Couture was stellar in goal with 17 stops, which included a couple sparkling saves on close-range chances.
"She is an important part of our team," LoTemplio said.
"Payton is a great athlete. She has often had games where she has not had to do a lot, but in this one she had to do a ton. She was huge for us, and I am sure she is disappointed because she does not usually get scored on, but she was the reason we were in the game."
Beekmantown 3, Saranac 2
Saranac 1 1 — 2
Beekmantown 1 2 — 3
First half- 1, BCS, Dyke (McCasland), 33:56. 2, SCS, Myers (Davis), 29:25.
Second half- 3, SCS, Gadway, 22:46. 4, BCS, McCasland (Provost), 17:48. 5, BCS, Regan (Chapman), 2:15.
Shots- Beekmantown 20, Saranac 8.
Saves- Couture, SCS, 17. Scofield, BCS, 6.
