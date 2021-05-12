BEEKMANTOWN — Emma McCasland's grand slam in Beekmantown's 10-run fourth inning highlighted the Eagles' 24-3 win over Crown Point in a non-conference softball game, Wednesday.
"Our girls brought their bats with them to this game," Beekmantown coach Kate Duprey said.
McCasland and Kiera Regan paced the Eagles' lineup with four hits apiece, while Aleyah Lafountain (3), Brooke Ruest (2) and Sophia King (2) all finished with multiple hits.
Lafountain punched out nine batters and also blasted a three-run homer to help her own cause. She finished a triple shy of the cycle.
Regan has been on fire to start the season and finished the day 4-for-5 to up her batting average to .923 through the first three games of her varsity career.
"Aleyah Lafountain did well in the circle to earn her first win of the season," Duprey said. "Aleyah struck out nine and did well mixing up her pitch location.
"Our fielding was sharp in this one. Kiera Regan turned a fantastic unassisted double play to get us out of a two-on, one-out situation in the first inning."
Lilli Peters drove in two runs with a single in the fourth inning for the Panthers, and Kaitlin Ross notched a defensive highlight by making a great diving catch at second base for Crown Point.
Beekmantown 24, Crown Point 3 (5)
CP 001 20 — 3 5 2
BCS 077 (10)X — 24 17 1
Kimball and Hurlburt. Lafountain and Ruest. WP- Lafountain. LP- Ruest. 2B- Lafountain (BCS). HR- McCasland (BCS), Lafountain (BCS).
PERU 17
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
CHAMPLAIN — Emily Beattie was nearly perfect in the circle, Wednesday, and she was pretty good at the plate, too.
The Peru starter tossed a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and just one walk, and she also blasted a homer and finished with three hits.
"We faced a very strong Peru softball team," Cougars coach Carrie McComb said. "They hit well and played flawless defense in support of great pitching by Emily Beattie."
Bri Brousseau added three hits at the plate for the Nighthawks.
Peru 17, Northeastern Clinton 0
Peru (10)30 31 — 17 12 0
NCCS 000 00 — 0 0 6
Beattie and Sypek. McComb, Lafountain (4) and Bresnahan. WP- Beattie. LP- McComb. 2B- Poirer (PCS) 2. 3B- Poirer (PCS). HR- Beattie (PCS).
SARANAC 12
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 11
SARANAC — In a game that had plenty of offense, the Chiefs Payton Couture secured the win with some defense.
The Saranac senior made a diving catch to end the game on a line drive, which would have put the tying run in scoring position.
Skyler Staley recorded three hits for the Chiefs, and Olivia Benjamin tallied two more base knocks.
Calli Fitzwater led the Hornets' lineup with four hits, including three doubles.
"Both pitchers struggled with control throughout the game, and both teams hit the ball very hard at times," Saranac coach Sam Campbell said.
Hailee Liberty fanned six batters and got the pitching win, and Aislyn Liberty recorded the save.
Saranac 12, Plattsburgh High 11
PHS 411 500 0 — 11 11 3
SCS 453 000 X — 12 12 0
Fitzwater and A. Hemingway. H. Liberty, A. Liberty (7) and O. Benjamin. WP- H. Liberty. LP- C. Fitzwater. SV- A. Liberty. 2B- Fitzwater (PHS) 3, Hemingway (PHS), T. Wells (SCS), O. Benjamin (SCS).
TICONDEROGA 16
LAKE PLACID 10
LAKE PLACID — There was plenty of offense between the Sentinels and Blue Bombers, but Ticonderoga had a bit more.
Andrea Paige, Cassidy Mattison and Anna Whitman all had three base knocks for the Sentinels, and Danaya Patterson had three of her own for Lake Placid.
Kennedy Davies, Jade Charboneau, Molly Price and Sophia Dorsett all notched two more hits apiece to boost Ticonderoga.
Paige notched the pitching win for the Sentinels who grabbed control of the game with a nine-run third after the Blue Bombers built a 7-1 advantage after two.
Ticonderoga 16, Lake Placid 10
TCS 019 003 3 — 16 19 1
LP 160 300 0 — 10 7 2
Andrea Paige, Anna Whitman (6) and Sophia Dorsett. Grace Crawford, Brooklyn Huffman (7) and Natalie Tavares. WP- Paige. LP- Crawford. 2B- Patterson (LP), Price (TCS).
TUESDAY
MVAC
CROWN POINT 24
WILLSBORO 17
CROWN POINT — Kaitlin Ross and Marissa Duprey both recorded a game-high four hits to pace the Panthers' lineup.
Morgan Hurlburt and Lilli Peters added two more hits apiece, and Crown Point finished with 24 base knocks as a team.
Ross picked up the pitching win for the Panthers.
Crown Point 24, Willsboro 17
Willsboro 304 127 — 17 1 14
CP 0(13)1 532 — 24 24 7
Cassavaugh and Harrison. Ross, Kimball (5), Ross (6) and Hurlburt, Munson (5) Morgan (7). WP- Ross. LP- Cassavaugh. 2B- Duprey (CP).
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 25
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 0
NORTH CREEK — Johnsburg/Minerva remained perfect on the season with a 3-0 record.
Kate Wimberly and Molly Deshetsky both went 3-5 at the plate with four RBI, and Phoebe Glover had three hits of her own.
Johnsburg/Minerva 25, Indian Lake/Long Lake 0
IL/LL 000 000 0 — 0 1 11
J/M 374 551 X — 25 16 1
Penrose and Killen. McNally, Wimberly (5) and Wilmberly, Mohowski (5). WP- McNally. LP- Penrose. 2B- Dunbar (J/M), Mohowski (J/M), McNally (J/M).
