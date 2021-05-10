Bryant caps off great career, PSU baseball season concludes

OSWEGO — The Plattsburgh State baseball team was no match for 22nd-ranked Oswego State on Sunday.
The Lakers (21-3, 14-2) had their way in a 16-2 and 13-3 doubleheader sweep of the Cardinals (6-14, 5-11) in SUNYAC play.
The loss in the opener ended Plattsburgh State's chances of making the SUNYAC Tournament and the setback in the nightcap ended the Cardinals' season.
On a positive note, Plattsburgh State senior shortstop Stephen Bryant went 4-for-8 at the plate in the twinbill and closed out an amazing season — one of the best for anyone who has ever worn a Cardinal uniform.
Despite only playing a 20-game COVID-restricted season featuring 16 of 20 games against conference opponents, Bryant put his name in the Plattsburgh State record books.
His .469 batting average ranks second all-time behind Neil Sesselman's .475 set in 1962 and Bryant's .600 on-base percentage is a new Cardinal record, breaking Sesselman's .595 mark, also set in 1962.
“Sesselman was a NAIA All-American that year,” Plattsburgh State coach Kris Doorey said.
Bryant didn't fatten his batting average against weak teams. In six games combined against SUNYAC powers Oswego and Cortland, he finished with a .434 batting mark.
And even more impressive, Bryant was flawless at shortstop handling 86 chances without making any errors — an incredible accomplishment.
“Stephen was the glue that held the team together,” Doorey said. “He didn't make an error all season, and it's unbelievable how he has improved his game. He was raw, but athletic when he came here and he comes from an athletic family. It was exciting to watch him progress and having his hard work came to fruition.
“Nothing fazes him. I wonder how many hits he was able to get with two strikes. Undoubtedly, it's one of the best seasons of any player that I've coached since I've been here.”
Bryant could have left school after last season, which came to a close early on due to the pandemic. But he returned when the NCAA granted players another year of eligibility.
“Stephen wanted to finish his career on his own terms,” Doorey said.
In the opener, it was scoreless until the Lakers tallied six runs in the third and never looked back.
Bryant, Christian Ott and Andrew Veit paced the Cardinals with two hits each.
Then, in the nightcap, Oswego put it away early scoring three runs in the first, second and third innings for a 9-1 advantage.
Bryant, Ott and Aaron Roman had two hits apiece for Plattsburgh State, with Ott, Roman and Jacob Hutton each driving in a run.
“I told the guys that there's no reason to hang their heads,” Doorey said. “Nothing was normal this season, except maybe the last couple of weeks. The players fought through everything. We had no opportunity to practice as a team before games started and this is the most difficult season I've had as a coach here because of what we had to go through.
“The players did a great job of competing and made it to the last weekend with a chance to make the conference tournament. They faced challenges all season long and played hard.”
—
Oswego State 16, Plattsburgh State 2
PSU 000 000 110 — 2 8 3
OSU 006 121 24x — 16 20 2
Blazak, Gregory (4), Engstrom (6), Santic (8), LeonGreene (8) and Hutton, Espinal (7). Van Fossen, Terrill (6), Lupens (8) and Frawley, Barone (8). WP- Van Fossen. LP- Blazak. 2B- Ott (PSU), Tammaro (Osw), Schinto (Osw), Enos (Osw), Weiss (Osw), Levine (Osw), Felton (Osw). 3B- Frank (Osw).
—
Oswego State 13, Plattsburgh State 3
PSU 100 100 1 — 3 8 0
OSU 333 004 x — 13 14 0
Veit, Rodriquez (3), Ghiloni (5) and Hutton, Ives (6). Finnegan, Sanders (5), Danyluk (6), Paul (7) and Levant, Lupens (5), Frawley (7). WP- Finnegan, LP- Veit. 2B- Ott (PSU), Frank (Osw), Enos (Osw), Weiss (Osw), Felton (Osw). 3B- Lauria (Osw).
