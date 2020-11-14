Brown's hat trick carries Peru past NCCS

Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Cloudy early, then windy with periods of showers in the afternoon. High 48F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 39F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.