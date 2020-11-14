Brown's hat trick carries Peru past NCCS

CHAMPLAIN — The McKenzie Brown show was on full display Saturday in Champlain.
The Peru sophomore recorded a hat trick and lifted the No. 3 Nighthawks to a 3-0 win against No. 1 Northeastern Clinton.
Bri Brousseau maintained a clean sheet with five saves as Peru secured the girls Lake Region championship of the Northern Soccer League Fall Tournament.
"It feels really great being able to come out here and put some goals in the back of the net for the team, and we played really good as a unit," Brown said. "We played strong."
Following a fairly even first 20 minutes of play, the Nighthawks picked up the pace and never looked back.
Brown's first goal came off a scramble in front of the net with 7:09 to go in the first half off an assist from Selena Ramos.
Peru took momentum into the halftime break and kept rolling with good hustle plays and solid defense.
"We just got out of that 20-minute funk to start the game, and we started winning every ball and playing very well," Nighthawks coach Bill Pafford said.
"We started connecting on our passes and finding feet. We tightened up our defense, played extremely well and had great team soccer. I am really proud of them."
Brown really gave Peru a lift when her corner kick found its way into the back of the net for an unassisted tally at the 6:30 mark of the second half.
Just over six minutes later, Brown finished off her hat trick on a semi-breakaway, and the Nighthawks maintained their three-goal lead for the final 27:12 of regulation.
"That first goal was really big because we were really able to focus on defense while still trying to put a couple more in when possible," Brown said.
Peru's defensive effort was superb as the Nighthawks kept the top-seeded Cougars to the outside and did not allow much up the middle in terms of offensive opportunities.
Elisabeth Prairie had one of the top scoring chances for Northeastern Clinton when the game was still scoreless.
She found open space and created a golden opportunity to score, but Brousseau came off her line to deny Prairie of the chance.
Shortly after the save, Brown scored her first goal, and the wind came out of the Cougars' sails.
Northeastern Clinton had a few opportunities off direct kicks in the second half but could not manage to put a goal on the board.
Abby Racine accounted for five saves in the Cougars' nets.
Northeastern Clinton finished with five shots on target compared to Peru's eight.
"These girls did everything they could to win the last few games and win a championship and have something to hang their hats on," Pafford said. "It's a big win for the program, and hopefully, it keeps us growing."
—
Peru 3, Northeastern Clinton 0
Peru 1 2 — 3
NCCS 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, PCS, Brown (Ramos), 7:09.
Second half- 2, PCS, Brown, 33:30. 3, PCS, Brown (Meyers), 27:12.
Shots on target- Peru 8, Northeastern Clinton 5.
Saves- Brousseau, PCS, 5. Racine, NCCS, 5.
