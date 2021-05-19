BEEKMANTOWN — Brooke Ruest and Maggie Labarge accounted for three hits apiece on Wednesday to lead Beekmantown to a 7-2 victory over AuSable Valley in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference softball.
Emma McCasland chipped in with two hits in support of winning pitcher Isabella Brown, who struck out five.
Shea Durgan and Reanna Prentiss rapped out two hits for the Patriots, who fell behind 6-1 after four innings.
“Bella Brown pitched a gem and allowed only two runs in an 89-pitch complete-game win,” Beekmantown coach Kate Duprey said. “She mixed up locations and used the entire strike zone effectively.
“Ruest played well defensively behind the dish and our defense was sharp. Emma McCasland played well at shortstop with five assists and four putouts. Center fielder Faith Whitney made a great throw to get a runner at the plate.”
Beekmantown 7, AuSable Valley 2
AuSable Valley 000 110 0 — 2 7 3
Beekmantown 120 310 x — 7 10 3
Sawyer, Hickey (4) and Richards. Brown and Ruest. WP- Brown. LP- Sawyer. 2B- Ruest (BCS), King (BCS), Labarge (BCS).
PERU 4
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 1
PERU — Rachel Madore accounted for three hits and three RBI to power the Nighthawks past the Bobcats.
Winning pitcher Emily Beattie, who struck out four, added two hits and drove in a run.
Abby Peryea's home run put NAC on the board. Losing pitcher Rhylee Poupore finished with nine strikeouts.
“Both teams played some good softball tonight,” Peru coach Amie Marshall said. “Our defensive effort was solid behind Emily. Rachel Madore had key hits for us with runners in scoring position.
“NAC is going to be a tough team to beat.”
Peru 4, NAC 1
NAC 000 100 0 — 1 3 1
Peru 000 202 x — 4 6 1
Poupore and Seguin. Beattie and Sypek. WP- Beattie. LP- Poupore. HR- Peryea (NAC).
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 11
MORIAH 4
CHAMPLAIN — Bailee Lafountain paced the Cougars with three hits, while Brooke Basmajian and Rachel Letourneau each contributed two.
Winning pitcher Kenadie McComb, who pitched four innings, and reliever Lafountain, who picked up the save, combined on a two-hitter.
Losing pitcher Gwen Eichen struck out six.
“Tonight was Senior Night at NCCS and we honored our lone senior Alyssa Savage,” NCCS coach Carrie McComb said. “Tonight we were able to keep the errors down and made the plays to get outs. Both NCCS pitchers did a great job keeping Moriah off balance in the batter's box.
“All in all, this was the best outing for NCCS thus far and each game we are improving.”
NCCS 11, Moriah 4
Moriah 003 010 0 — 4 2 6
NCCS 322 031 x — 11 10 2
G. Eichen and Towns. McComb, Lafountain (5) and Bresnahan. WP- McComb. LP- G. Eichen. Sv- Lafountain. 2B- Basmajian (NCCS).
SARANAC 13
TICONDEROGA 1
SARANAC — Olivia Davis, Payton Couture and Olivia Benjamin rapped out three hits apiece for the Chiefs.
Winning pitcher Aislyn Liberty struck out four and allowed two hits.
One of the Sentinels' hits was a double by Lizzie Rich.
“It was nice to play with nine players after the last two games,” Saranac coach Sam Campbell said. “It was a close game until we started to break away in the fourth inning with big doubles coming from Payton and Allison (Garman).
“Aislyn pitched well and let the defense do the rest of the work.”
Saranac 13, Ticonderoga 1
Ticonderoga 000 010 — 1 4 2
Saranac 011 506 — 13 11 1
Whitman, Paige and Dorsett. A. Liberty and Benjamin. WP- Liberty. LP- Whitman, 2B- Rich (TCS), Couture (SCS), Garman (SCS), Benjamin (SCS).
PLATTSBURGH 27
LAKE PLACID 13
PLATTSBURGH — Calli Fitzwater and Ally Crahan rapped out four hits apiece for the Hornets in the high-scoring game.
Alyssa Hemingway homered and Lily Duquette added a double for the Hornets.
Winning pitcher Fitzwater struck out seven and one of the hits for the Blue Bombers was a triple by Kiera Levitt.
PHS scored 14 runs in the first inning.
“Both teams hit the ball well,” PHS coach Cindy McMahon said. “Lake Placid played hard, hit the ball well and made some good defensive plays throughout the game.”
Plattsburgh 27, Lake Placid 13
Lake Placid 304 060 — 13 7 3
Plattsburgh (14)16 204 — 27 19 4
Patterson, Levitt (3), Huffman (5), Smith (6) and Tavares. Fitzwater, Bedard (3), Fitzwater (5) and Hemingway, Duquette. WP- Fitzwater. LP- Patterson. 2B- Duquette (PHS). 3B- Levitt (LPCS). HR- Hemingway (PHS).
MVAC
CROWN POINT 19
CHAZY 13
CHAZY — Sarah McIntosh led the way for the Panthers offensively with two doubles and a triple in a high-scoring game.
Winning pitcher Kaitlin Ross helped her own cause by hitting a home run.
Olivia McLennan and Maggie Blair paced the Eagles at the plate with two hits each.
Crown Point 19, Chazy 13
Crown Point 302 623 3 — 19 19 4
Chazy 220 324 x — 13 7 4
Ross, Kimball (6) and Munson. Lizardi, Lucas (5) and Demers. WP- Ross. LP- Lizardi. 2B- McIntosh (CP) 2, Lucas (CCRS). 3B- McIntosh (CP). HR- Ross (CP).
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 25
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 2
LONG LAKE — Hannah McNally was the winning pitcher and Johnsburg/Minerva rapped out 16 hits in all. The visitors pushed across eight runs in the third inning.
Johnsburg/Minerva 25, Indian Lake/Long Lake 2
Johnsburg/Minerva 418 264 — 25 16
Indian Lake/Long Lake 100 001 — 2 2
McNally and Wimberly. Penrose, Puterko (6) ad Liddle. WP- McNally. LP- Penrose.
