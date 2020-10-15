Brown, Brousseau help Peru edge AuSable

CLINTONVILLE — Peru and AuSable Valley played one of the most competitive games of soccer Thursday the girls Northern Soccer League season has seen this fall.
One goal proved to be the difference in Peru's 1-0 victory over the Patriots.
McKenzie Brown's second-half goal combined with quality goaltending from Bri Brousseau helped lift Peru to the win over an AuSable Valley team that put on a lot of pressure late.
"Honestly, I still would have liked us to attack (after the goal), but we were just about not breaking on the defensive end," Peru coach Bill Pafford said.
"We certainly bent, but we did not break and controlled the ball. They are learning how to control a game and find ways to win."
After a scoreless first, Brown used her speed to give her squad the lead for good with 7:15 gone in the second half.
After a defensive clear, the ball found its way up to Brown who was stationed just past midfield, and she took care of the rest.
Brown managed to break away from two separate Patriot defenders as well as a third who was crashing from the opposite side and struck a low shot into the net.
"I was trying to focus on getting toward the net," Brown said. "I was just thinking I needed to go as fast as I could and find a way to put one in. I fired it low because I did not want to get it up with the wind and miss the net."
Following Brown's goal, AuSable Valley managed to create some quality chances via direct kicks and corner kicks, but nothing found its way in the net.
Peru sent all of its players into its defensive third late in the game and just kept clearing the ball and tried to maintain possession whenever possible.
"I was proud of the way we played the last 15 minutes of the game," Patriots coach Lindsey Douglas said. "They had a ton of energy and urgency to tie it up. I just wish we could have scored."
Addison Stanley hit the crossbar on AuSable Valley's second shot of the game near the midway mark of the first half to nearly put the Patriots ahead early.
Another great opportunity for AuSable Valley came off Sophie Rennie's foot as she took a shot among plenty of other bodies from within the penalty area that Brousseau managed to deflect for one of her eight saves.
"Bri was outstanding as always," Pafford said. "She never gives us a bad game. She was on top of her game tonight, and this was a game you could tell she really wanted."
Koree Stillwell accounted for four stops and kept the Patriots within striking distance the entire night.
While the loss was not what Douglas or any members of AuSable Valley wanted, the Patriots did have an opportunity before the game to honor their seniors on Senior Night.
"I started with this group of seniors when they were little seventh graders on modified," Douglas said. "I have been able to build great relationships with them. They are awesome players and even better people."
Peru 1, AuSable Valley 0
Peru 0 1 — 1
AuSable 0 0 — 0
Second half- 1, PCS, Brown, 7:15.
Shots- AuSable Valley 9, Peru 5
Saves- Brousseau, PCS, 8. Stillwell, AVCS, 4.
